Local athletes can complete their physical requirements for local school sports with help from the medical professionals from TOC and P4 Physical Therapy at the Athens Rec Center on Friday.
The doctors at TOC explain that the physicals are an important aspect of care for the athletes.
"Sports physicals are needed to make sure athletes compete safely for their own health and for the health of others. It also provides a peace of mind to the athlete and parent," Dr. Eric Stanford said.
"Athletic physicals are the first line of safety to keep our students from injury and harm. Every year there are new diagnoses that are found and ultimately prevent injury and harm from things as simple as eyesight to blood pressure to heart murmurs," Dr. Patrick Boyett said.
The physicals are available to all athletes from Athens City Schools, Limestone County Schools and Athens Bible School. TOC and P4 have hosted the event for many years in the past to provide the time for students to get those physicals completed.
"We want to show up and be there for them. We want them to feel comfortable with our staff and with our teams and we want to do this journey with the athletes," Leah Beth McNutt, TOC's western regional marketing director, said.
The doctors, nurses and trainers take the time off from their practices to come and host the event at no cost for the schools.
"Our doctors they truly love these athletes like family," McNutt said. "They understand the importance of making sure the athletes are healthy, making sure they're ready to play the sport of their choice.
Limestone County Schools students will be bussed to the Rec Center because they will be in school on Friday. Athens Middle and 6-8th grade from Athens Renaissance can be seen from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Athens High and 9-11th grade from Athens Renaissance will be 12-1 p.m. Athens City Schools do not have school this Friday. It is a professional learning day for teachers.
