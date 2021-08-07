Another stellar night on the mound by Rocket City Trash Pandas starting pitcher Jhonathan Diaz led to a 5-1 win Thursday over the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field.
Diaz pitched seven innings, giving up just one run on five hits with one walk and nine strikeouts to earn the win.
Rocket City's Luis Aviles Jr. opened the scoring to lead off the top of the third with a solo shot over the right-center field wall, his 12th of the season. Orlando Martinez would later come around to score in the inning on a wild pitch by Chattanooga starter Graham Ashcraft to give the Trash Pandas a 2-0 advantage.
The Lookouts got on the board in the bottom of the frame to make it 2-1 after a solo home run by Matt Lloyd to the most central part of the ballpark.
The Trash Pandas increased their lead in the top of the fifth on a fielder's choice groundout by David MacKinnon with the bases loaded to make it 3-1.
Rocket City pulled away in the eighth inning on a RBI groundout by Michael Cruz and a passed ball from Lookouts catcher Jose Tello to give the Trash Pandas a 5-1 lead.
Jose Marte and Connor Higgins followed Diaz's outing, each pitching a scoreless inning to finish off the victory for the Trash Pandas.
Since coming back from the injured list July 16, Diaz has only allowed five earned runs over 25.0 innings in his four starts. He has an ERA of 1.80 with 36 strikeouts in those outings.
Wednesday’s game
Trash Pandas 6, Lookouts 4
A late eighth-inning comeback by the Rocket City Trash Pandas led to a 6-4 victory Wednesday night over the Chattanooga Lookouts.
The Trash Pandas were trailing 4-3 in the eighth before putting together a three-run inning. Ray-Patrick Didder began the inning getting hit by a pitch. Cruz singled, and Torii Hunter Jr. got a free pass to first to load the bases with nobody out.
Aviles tied the game with a RBI single to left field to score Didder. Cruz was thrown out at home plate. Despite the go-ahead run being thrown out at home, Martinez made up for it with a two-out RBI single to give the Trash Pandas the lead. Avails also came around to score on a throwing error to give the Trash Pandas a 6-4 lead.
Rocket City reliever Kolton Ingram got the Lookouts out in order to maintain the lead. Trash Pandas relief pitcher Kyle Tyler came in the ninth and mowed them down to get his first save of the season.
The Trash Pandas did get out to an early lead to begin the game after Martinez hit a one-out single. Brendan Davis launched a two-run home run over the left-center wall for his fifth home run of the season to put the Trash Pandas ahead 2-0.
In the second, Chattanooga got one back, scoring on a passed ball from Rocket City catcher Anthony Mulrine to make it a 2-1 game.
In both the third and fourth, Trash Pandas starter Jansen Junk, newly acquired from the New York Yankees organization, retired all six batters he faced to hold the 2-1 lead.
The Trash Pandas increased their lead back to two in the fifth when Martinez came around to score on a throwing error by Lookouts shortstop Errol Robinson. But Junk was unable to hold the lead for Rocket City in the bottom of the fifth as back-to-back RBI singles by Chattanooga’s Brian Rey and Lorenzo Cedroia tied the game up at 3-3.
The Lookouts took the lead of 4-3 an inning later after a RBI single by Quincy McAfee, ending the night for Jansen on the mound. Junk gave up four runs, three earned, on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
Elivis Peguero came in relief of Jansen, also acquired at the trade deadline from the Yankees organization in the same deal. He tamed the Lookouts bats in the seventh leading for what was ultimately a come-from-behind victory for the Trash Pandas in the eighth. He earned his first victory, pitching 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.