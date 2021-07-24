A strong night on the mound by Rocket City starting pitcher Jhonathan Diaz, combined with solid defense behind him, allowed the Trash Pandas to pull out a 6-3 win Thursday night over the Tennessee Smokies at Toyota Field.
The Trash Pandas got on the board early. Ray-Patrick Didder walked, and Brendon Davis singled to lead off the first. After a double steal, Mitch Nay hit a two-run single to bring them both across home plate for the first two runs of the game. Izzy Wilson singled to keep the inning alive.
Tennessee starter Cam Sanders picked off Wilson at first. While Wilson was in a run down between first and second, Nay came around to score on a heads-up play to give the Trash Pandas a 3-0 lead at the end of the first.
The Smokies put up two runs in the top of the third to make it a one-run game on a two-run double to center field by Nelson Maldonado. To limit the threat, Diaz was able to strike out Brennan Davis and got Chase Strumpf to groundout to hold Tennessee to just two runs.
In the fourth, Diaz recorded two strikeouts in a one-two-three inning. In the fifth, he gave up a leadoff single and walk before striking out the side in order.
In five innings pitched, Diaz gave up two earned runs on four hits with two walks while tying a career-high with 11 strikeouts to earn his third victory of the season.
The Trash Pandas increased their lead by three runs in the seventh after a RBI single by Michael Cruz and a two-run home run to left center off the bat of Didder to make it a 6-2 ball game.
Tennessee's Levi Jordan plated one more run in the eighth on a single to left, but that would be all for the Smokies after Trash Pandas reliever Oliver Ortega struck out the side in the ninth to put the game away in the win column for Rocket City.
The Trash Pandas pitching trio of Diaz, Clark and Ortega struck out 18 Tennessee batters.
Wednesday’s game
Tennessee 12, Rocket City 8
In a slugfest of a game with home runs from both teams, the Rocket City Trash Pandas couldn’t mount a comeback in their 12-8 loss Wednesday night to the Tennessee Smokies at Toyota Field.
David MacKinnon got the scoring started for the Trash Pandas in the bottom of the first with a three-run blast over the left field wall, his eighth of the season, to put the Trash Pandas up 3-0.
The Smokies rallied for seven runs the next two innings. Three runs came around to score in the top of the second, capped off by a RBI single from Edwin Figuera to tie the game at 3-3. In the third, a pair of two-run home runs by Brennan Davis and Christopher Morel gave the Smokies a 7-3 advantage.
The Trash Pandas got two runs back in the bottom of the frame. Brendon Davis and Orlando Martinez hit back-to-back doubles to bring the fourth run across home plate. Dalton Pompey hit a two-out RBI single to center to score Martinez and make it a 7-5 game.
But the Smokies were able to break the game wide open in the fourth when Brennan Davis launched his second home run of the game, a three-run blast down the left field line to put the Smokies into double digits in scoring.
Aaron Hernandez took the loss for the Trash Pandas after giving up 10 earned runs on seven hits with four walks over four innings of work.
Rocket City managed to bring the game closer late in the game. Brendon Davis hit a solo home run, and Torii Hunter Jr. launched a two-run homer in the eighth inning that made it a two-run game, but that’s all the Trash Pandas could muster.
Tennessee scored two more runs off Connor Higgins in the ninth to seal the 12-8 victory for the Smokies.
