Playing for Preemies: Little idea becomes big foundation

It started out as just an idea Rusty Bates had while sitting in the neonatal intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital nearly 10 years ago.
Bates, the transportation and athletics director for Limestone County Schools, and his wife Kristin were at the NICU for 52 days after the premature birth of their daughter, Lauren. She was born at 28 weeks weighing 2 pounds, 12 ounces.
After seeing how many people were touched by premature births and how expensive the process could be, Bates and Kristin decided to do something about it. The organization Playing for Preemies was born.
“During that time (after Lauren was born), we were just sitting around and could see what was going on in the NICU,” Bates said. “I'd never been in the NICU and didn't know anything about it. I began to learn about it and learn the expense of it. We decided we needed to do something and just began putting stuff down on paper, and before you know it, it was off and running.”
Each year, the organization raises money at one of Ardmore High School's football games against a local rival. This year, the Playing for Preemies game will be Ardmore's game against West Limestone, set for Friday, Nov. 1.
The fundraiser grows each year, Bates said, but this being the organization's 10th year makes the game extra special.
“This year, our honorary team captains will be kids who go to Sugar Creek Elementary that were preemies," Bates said. "We've also got some kids from Cedar Hill Elementary to represent Ardmore as captains."
Commemorative T-shirts will be sold with pictures from previous Playing for Preemies games, and a donation tent will be set up at the stadium. Supports can also visit www.playingforpreemies.org to purchase T-shirts online.
“We will also do a silent auction that will start around 6 p.m. and run to the end of the third quarter,” Bates said. “There are some huge events and great prizes that we will be auctioning off. We've got everything from teeth whitening to rounds of golf. We will also have a donation booth at the tent if anyone wants to donate.”
Proceeds go to the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund. Playing for Preemies is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, so all donations are tax-deductible.
While the Bateses started the organization, they were joined a few years ago by Adam and Dru Shannon, whose daughter Emma Kate was born premature. She was even earlier and smaller than Lauren Bates, having been born at 25 weeks and weighing 1 pound, 7 ounces.
Dru Shannon and Kristin Bates were good friends, helping each other when their children were born premature. Both Lauren and Emma Kate recovered from their early births and are healthy children now.
“The foundation is now done for Lauren and Emma Kate,” Bates said. “They are our poster children for success. They both made it and are doing well, and we are so thankful for that.”
In addition to the football game, the foundation hosts a golf tournament in the summer. Beginning next spring, Playing for Preemies will also host a 5K race and fun run. Bates said he expects the organization to have raised approximately $75,000 for the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund by the end of 2019.
He said it's hard to believe something that started as such a small idea has turned into something so large.
“This is a God story,” he said. “It's incredible to think about something happening like that, and now all of a sudden, it's blown up into all of this.”
For more information about the foundation or the football game, visit www.playingforpremies.org or call 256-777-1557.
