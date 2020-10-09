Through three quarters, it looked as if Elkmont might win its first game of the season. But Danville outscored the Red Devils 30-6 in the final period to pull away for a 44-20 win in Thursday night's Class 3A, Region 8 matchup.
The game started well for Elkmont, as the Red Devils scored on their first drive of the game. Rowe Allen ran 30-yards for the opening touchdown, then tossed the 2-point conversion pass to Nick Chambless.
Danville answered later in the quarter with a touchdown of its own, but the extra point missed, keeping Elkmont up 8-6.
Danville took the lead on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Gage Taylor to Justice Huff, and converted the 2-point try. Elkmont answered right back though, tying the game on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Clay Boley.
After neither team scored in the third quarter, Danville dominated the fourth period with four touchdowns.
The Hawks took the lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Dylan Parker, and expanded the lead farther on two touchdown runs by Cameron Moore. The first covered 15 yards while the second spanned 28 yards.
Elkmont cut the lead to 36-20 on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Kaden Jackson, but Danville closed the scoring on Parker's 48-yard touchdown run.
Allen led the Red Devils offensively with 89 passing yards, 39 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.
In other games, East Lawrence defeated Clements 36-18 and Falkville defeated Tanner 62-0. Statistics were not available from those games Thursday night.
