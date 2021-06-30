Athens Golden Eagles head softball coach Thad Prater informed The News Courier of his retirement Tuesday morning.
Prater has been at Athens High School since 2016 and has been teaching and coaching at Athens City Schools since 2002. He was the softball coach from 2003-2006 before becoming the head baseball coach in 2007, where he led Athens on the baseball diamond from 2007-2015.
The Golden Eagles compiled an overall record of 46-14, including a runner-up finish at regionals and a state tournament appearance, this past season on the softball field.
The new coach will be announced at the next school board meeting.
