John McGuire and Tommy Stevenson combined to pitch a one-hitter in Friday night's 10-0 victory over Elkmont.
McGuire pitched the first four innings, while Stevenson closed out the game in the fifth. Ardmore took control of the game early with four runs in the bottom of the first inning.
The Tigers then scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings before ending the game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Mason Billions had two hits and three RBIs to lead Ardmore, while McGuire, Luke Hogan and Cole Cheatham also had two hits each for the Tigers.
Shane Boger had the only hit of the game for Elkmont.
Athens 8, Buckhorn 2
Athens scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull away Friday and take an eventual win over Buckhorn.
Buckhorn took an early lead with a run in the top of the first inning, but Athens answered back with a run in the bottom of the inning. The Golden Eagles then jumped on top with two runs in the third and another in the fourth.
Athens put the game away in the sixth with four runs. Buckhorn scored a run in the top of the seventh, but it wasn't nearly enough to come back.
Tucker Reed led Athens with three hits, while Tucker Stockman had two hits and three RBIs for the Golden Eagles. Dylan Johnson also had two hits and an RBI for Athens and Parker Willoughby had a hit and drove in a run.
Athens 8, Scottsboro 3
Athens broke open a tie game by scoring five runs in the top of the seventh to take a Saturday afternoon victory over Scottsboro.
Athens trailed 3-1 before tying the game with two runs in the top of the fifth. The Golden Eagles then took control of the game in the top of the seventh.
Josh Simmons homered for Athens, while Connor Beck and Davis Elliott each had two hits. Dylan Johnston had a double for the Golden Eagles.
Tommy White pitched four scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win.
Hazel Green 13, Athens 2
Hazel Green scored four runs in the third inning and seven more in the fourth to pull away from Athens in Saturday afternoon's game.
Tucker Stockman had a hit and an RBI for Athens, while Heath Carden, Parker Willoughby and Tommy White also each had hits for the Golden Eagles.
Lexington 10, Clements 6
Clements tried to dig its way out of a big hole but couldn't quite do it in a Friday night loss to Lexington.
Lexington led 10-2 after four innings, but Clements scored two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to put a scare into the Golden Bears.
Holden Graves and Riley Dickey each had two hits for Clements, while Mason Butler had a hit and an RBI for the Colts.
