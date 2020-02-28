Prep Baseball Roundup: Athens rolls to victory

Athens rapped out 10 hits and 12 runs in just five innings Thursday night to defeat West Point 12-2 and improve to 5-2 on the season.
The Golden Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and scored four more in the second, with the big hit being a three-run triple by Dylan Johnston. After a scoreless third inning, Athens scored five more runs in the fourth inning to go up 11-0. Tommy White had a two-run single in the inning, while Connor Beck had an RBI double.
West Point kept the game alive for another half inning by scoring two runs in the top of the fifth, but Athens quickly ended the game in the bottom of the fifth when Josh Simmons led off the inning with a double and then scored on a single by Tucker Reed.
Reed led Athens with three hits, including a double, while Simmons had two hits for the Golden Eagles.
Tucker Stockman pitched all five innings for Athens, allowing two runs (none earned) on three hits with seven strikeouts.
Lindsay Lane 21-17, Mae Jemison 2-1
Lindsay Lane Christian scored early and often in a doubleheader sweep of Mae Jemison on the road Thursday.
The Lions had 26 hits and scored 21 runs in the first game, while nearly equalling their offensive output in the nightcap.
Lindsay Lane scored nine runs in the top of the third inning and eight more in the fourth to take complete control of the opener.
Brady Anderson had five hits and six RBIs to lead Lindsay Lane in the first game. Camryn Peden had four hits, while Micah Perkins and Preston Haney had three hits each. A.J. Davis pitched the first three innings to pick up the win.
Mae Jemison actually had a 1-0 lead after one inning of the second game, but Lindsay Lane scored four runs in the top of the second and 10 more in the third to turn the game into a blowout.
Haney had two hits and three RBIs to lead Lindsay Lane, while Peden had two hits and drove in two runs. Charlie Morrison added a two-run triple for the Lions in the victory. Seth Mitchell was the winning pitcher, tossing the first three innings and allowing no earned runs.
Ardmore 6, Russellville 5
Ardmore scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Thurday night to steal a victory over Russellville.
Ardmore tied the game with an error before Mason Billions hit an RBI single to win the game. Ardmore had led 4-2 before Russellville scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take the lead.
Billions had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Ardmore, while Nathan Embrey also drove in two runs for the Tigers and Luke Hogan hit a double.
Columbia 17, Clements 3
Columbia scored five runs in the top of the second inning to take an early lead and then scored six in the seventh to seal the win in Thursday night's game.
Clements scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Ian Ezell and Brodie Dollar had hits for Clements, while Holden Graves had an RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.