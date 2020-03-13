Clements used a flurry of hits and runs to overcome a seven-run inning by Cherokee and take an eventual 17-7 baseball win Thursday over the Indians.
Clements took a 6-0 lead with six runs in the bottom of the second inning, but Cherokee came right back with seven runs in the top of the third.
However, Clements answered back with six runs in the bottom of the third inning before scoring three more in the fourth, ending the game with two in the fifth. Mason Butler pitched three scoreless innings in relief to make sure Clements' lead would stand up.
Brady Moore had a home run and four RBIs to lead Clements, while Ian Ezell had three hits, including a triple. Hayden Graves, Holden Graves and Garron Moore each had two hits for the Colts.
Lindsay Lane 13, Mae Jemison 3
Lindsay Lane Christian trailed midway through Thursday's game but scored 11 runs in the final three innings to pull away for the win.
Mae Jemison led 3-2 after three innings, but Lindsay Lane jumped on top with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and two more in the fifth. The Lions then ended the game with five runs in the sixth inning.
Micah Perkins led Lindsay Lane with four hits and four RBIs, while Ben Frasier had two hits and drove in three runs. Charlie Morrison and Crawford Dunlap also had two hits each for LLCA.
Seth Mitchell and AJ Davis each pitched three innings for Lindsay Lane in the victory.
Athens 20, Westminster Christian 9
Athens took a high-scoring victory Thursday over Westminster Christian. The Golden Eagles pulled away in the latter innings thanks to Parker Willoughby, who pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.
Westminster Christian scored seven runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 9-6 lead but didn't score again. Athens jumped back on top with five runs in the top of the fourth inning and added four more in the fifth to pull away.
Tucker Reed had four hits to lead Athens, while Heath Carden had three hits and three RBIs for the Golden Eagles. Willoughby and Connor Beck each had three hits, while Sam Sandy and Josh Simmons had two hits each. Julius Mayberry added a triple for Athens in the win.
Athens Bible 8, East Lawrence 8
Athens Bible scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie Thursday's game before lighting and rain put a premature end to the contest.
The Trojans had the bases loaded with one out when lighting struck and suspended the game. Rain fell soon after and once it ended, the field was deemed unplayable and the game was called.
Because it was a non-area game, coaches agreed to end the game in a tie instead of finishing the game another day.
Grey Fortenberry led Athens Bible with four hits, while Connor Abernathy had two hits for the Trojans. Kacen Pierce added a hit and two RBIs for ABS and Drake Richter had a hit and drove in a run.
Hazel Green 10, West Limestone 4
Hazel Green scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to break open a close game and take a Thursday evening victory over West Limestone.
The Wildcats trailed 4-3 heading into the top of the seventh before Hazel Green scored six runs on five hits to go up 10-3. West scored a run in the bottom of the seventh but could get no closer.
Dylan Simmons and Thorne Slaton each had two hits for West Limestone, with one of Simmons' hits being a triple. Clayten Pugh and Colin Patterson each had a hit and an RBI for the Wildcats as well.
