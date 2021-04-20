A six-run fourth inning proved to be the difference Monday for the Lindsay Lane Christian Academy Lions in their 8-7 victory over the Randolph Raiders at LLCA. This was the Lions final regular season game.
The Lions got out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first after an RBI double by Sam Hogue, scoring Micah Perkins who previously singled. Two batters later, Ray Anderson knocked in Hogue on another RBI single.
Randolph scored in the top of the second to bring the score to 2-1, but the run was unearned to LLCA starting pitcher Anderson due to an error.
Anderson pitched three innings giving up one hit, one run with six strikeouts.
Perkins came in relief of Anderson in the top half of the fourth. He allowed his first of three earned runs in the inning to the Raiders in his three innings of work. He issued two walks with four strikeouts.
LLCA came back in the bottom half of the inning with a six-run frame to break the tie and take an 8-2 lead heading into the fifth. Jackson Carter led off the inning with a single to get things started for the Lions. Seth Mitchell reached on an error in the next at-bat followed by Aidan Cook getting hitting by a pitch loading the bases with Lions. Trey Perkins took advantage of having the bases loaded with no outs as he hit a two-run single. Ben Frasier hit an RBI single in the next-at bat. Another run came around to score for Lions as Micah Perkins reached on an error. The next two runs came on an RBI ground out by Hogue and a RBI double to center field by Morrison making it 8-2.
The Raiders would score five unanswered runs the next three innings, but Frasier was able to close it out for the Lions in the top of the seventh earning the 8-7 win and ending the regular season with a 17-10 record.
“It was a great team win for us heading into the playoffs. Randolph is a solid 4A team and we got an opportunity to face their top pitcher, which should help us this Friday as we start the playoffs,” LLCA head coach Charles Morrison said. “We tried a few different guys out there and the boys played well hitting from top to bottom and in the field.”
The Lions finished with nine hits. Eight of the nine batters in the lineup had at least one hit. Hogue led LLCA with two hits while he and Trey Perkins had two RBIs. Frasier, Micah Perkins, Max Morrison and Anderson all had one RBI to go along with their one hit.
The Lions will face off against the Shoals Christian Flame in the first round of the baseball playoffs beginning Friday.
Athens Bible Trojans 10, Whitesburg Christian Warriors 8
ABS tallied nine hits in the game. Kacen Pierce went 3-for-3 with one double. Connor Abernathy, who started on the mound for the Trojans, finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Eli Heibert went 2-for-4 with a triple to go along with his three RBIs. Seth Leopard also had two hits and two RBIs in his four plate appearances. ABS will take on the Covenant Christian Eagles Friday and Saturday in the first round of the baseball playoffs at Covenant Christian High School.
Decatur Heritage Christian Eagles 7, Ardmore Tigers 3
Ardmore had three runs on five hits. Mason Billions went 2-for-4. Wesley Tucker went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in the bottom of the first. Drew Daly and Cole Cheatham both had one hit. The Tigers will open the first round of the baseball playoffs with a doubleheader Friday against the Guntersville Wildcats at Guntersville High School.
