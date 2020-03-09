Prep Baseball Roundup: Lindsay Lane takes dominant victories

Lindsay Lane Christian made easy work of their opponents this past weekend. The Lions outscored their three opponents by a combined score of 39-0, winning games over Skyline, Covenant Christian and Sheffield.
Lindsay Lane began its weekend Friday with an 18-0 victory over Skyline. The Lions led 2-0 after two innings but put the game away with 12 runs in the third.
Brady Anderson homered for Lindsay Lane, while Preston Haney, Charlie Morrison, Ben Frasier and Camryn Peden each hit doubles. Max Morrison had two hits and three RBIs, while Peden also drove in three runs for the Lions.
Seth Mitchell worked the first four innings to pick up the win. He allowed one hit and struck out seven.
Lindsay Lane then defeated Covenant Christian 11-1 Saturday afternoon. The Lions scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. Haney had a double and four RBIs for Lindsay Lane, while Max Morrison also doubled for the Lions. Ray Anderson and Peden combined on the mound for the victory.
LLCA closed out its weekend with a 10-0 victory over Sheffield late Saturday afternoon. Eight runs in the bottom of the second inning put the game away early.
Drew Turpen had a double and three RBIs, while AJ also doubled for Lindsay Lane. Charlie Morrison and Micah Perkins both pitched for the Lions.
East Limestone 6, West Limestone 2
East Limestone scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning and added two more in the sixth to hold off West Limestone in a Saturday afternoon contest.
Joseph Thallas had two hits and three RBIs to lead East Limestone, while Reis Browning hit a double and Barrett Brown had a hit and an RBI. Browning struck out 10 batters in a complete-game victory.
Cooper Phillips and Colin Patterson each had a hit and an RBI for West Limestone.
East Limestone 6, Lee-Huntsville 5
Three runs in each of the second and third innings were all East Limestone needed to take a Saturday morning victory over Lee-Huntsville.
Lee led 4-3 before the Indians scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Lee was held scoreless the rest of the game other than a single run in the top of the seventh.
Ty Scott, Reis Browning and Barrett Brown each had two hits for East, with Scott and Browning combining for five RBIs. Scott was the winning pitcher, while Jacob Eslick pitched the final two innings to earn the save.
West Limestone 8, Lee-Huntsville 3
West Limestone took advantage of seven Lee-Huntsville errors to plate eight runs on four hits in a victory Saturday afternoon.
West scored three runs in the top of the third inning and three more in the top of the sixth to pull away.
Cooper Phillips had a double and an RBI for West Limestone, while Clayten Pugh had a hit and drove in two runs for the Wildcats.
Ryan Britt worked the first five innings to pick up the win, while Tucker Malone earned the save with two strong innings of work.
West Morgan 11, West Limestone 6
West Morgan scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back in a Saturday afternoon victory.
Branson Owens, Devin Carter and Thorne Slaton each had two hits for West, while Ryan Britt had a hit and two RBIs for the Wildcats.
Athens 6, Fort Payne 0
Tyler Gainer pitched a gem Saturday afternoon in leading Athens to a victory over Fort Payne. Gainer allowed just one hit and stuck out 12 in tossing a shutout.
Athens led just 1-0 before scoring two runs in the top of the fifth inning and three more in the top of the seventh to put the game away.
Dylan Johnston had three hits and two RBIs to lead Athens, while Josh Simmons and Tucker Stockman each doubled.
Athens 15, North Jackson 4
Athens broke open a close game by scoring nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to post an 11-run victory over North Jackson.
North Jackson scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the score to 6-4 before Athens put the game away with a nine-spot in the seventh.
Tucker Stockman had three hits, while Parker Willoughby had two hits and two RBIs. Julius Mayberry also had two RBIs for Athens. Willoughby was the winning pitcher.
Ardmore 10, Athens Bible 5
Ardmore scored four runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back Saturday in a victory over Athens Bible.
John McGuire homered and drove in four runs for Ardmore, while Hogan Whitt had four hits, including a double. Luke Hogan also had a double for the Tigers.
Grey Fortenberry led Athens Bible with a hit and two RBIs.
Sparkman 7, Ardmore 6
Sparkman broke open a 3-3 tie with four runs in the top of the sixth inning and held on for a Friday night victory over Ardmore.
Hogan Whitt hit a home run for Ardmore, while Tommy Stevenson and Mason Billions each had two hits, including a double, for the Tigers.
Clements 16, St. Bernard Prep 6
Brayden Smith hit a grand slam and drove in six runs Friday afternoon as Clements rolled past St. Bernard Prep.
The Colts scored five runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to pull away. Ian Ezell had four hits for Clements, while Holden Graves had two hits and two RBIs. Garron Moore also drove in two runs and Mason Butler had two hits for the Colts in the win. Butler was also the winning pitcher.
Shoals Christian 13, Clements 2
Ian Ezell had two hits, while Holden Graves and Brayden Smith each had a hit and an RBI for the Colts in a Saturday afternoon loss to Shoals Christian.
Rogers 5-10, Elkmont 4-3
Rogers swept two games from Elkmont over the weekend, winning Friday night's game 5-4 and Saturday's game 10-3.
Friday's game went to extra innings before Rogers won it with a run in the top of the eighth. Brett Parker had a hit for Elkmont, while Preston Robinson and Mykell Murrah had RBIs.
Rogers had no trouble in Saturday's game, leading 10-1 before Elkmont scored twice in the seventh.
Coby Scroggins had two triples for Elkmont, while Jadon Adams had a double and two RBIs.
Corinth 11, Elkmont 1
Corinth took control with six runs in the bottom of the first inning of a Saturday afternoon win over Elkmont.
Chance Pepper and Coby Scroggins had hits for the Red Devils.
