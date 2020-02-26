Charlie Morrison and Micah Perkins combined to pitch Lindsay Lane Christian to a 9-2 victory Tuesday over Shoals Christian.
Shoals Christian's only two runs came in the bottom of the first inning. Lindsay Lane quickly erased the deficit by scoring a run in the top of the second and two more in the third. The Lions extended the lead by scoring two runs in the fifth inning, two more in the sixth and a final run in the seventh.
Morrison pitched the first four innings, while Perkins pitched the final three.
Perkins and Preston Haney each had two hits for Lindsay Lane, while Morrison and Brady Anderson each hit a triple.
Lindsay Lane improved to 3-0 on the young season.
Huntsville 6, Athens 4
Athens jumped out to an early lead but couldn't hang on, as four runs in the top of the fourth inning were enough to see Huntsville take a comeback victory Tuesday night.
Athens scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, with the big hit being a two-run triple by Tucker Stockman.
Huntsville closed the gap to 3-2 in the top of the third inning before taking a 6-3 lead in the fourth. All four runs in the fourth inning came via either walks or hit batsmen with the bases loaded.
Athens scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to close the gap, but that's as close as the Golden Eagles would get.
Stockman and Tucker Reed each had two hits to lead Athens. Dylan Johnston also had a hit and an RBI for the Golden Eagles, who are now 4-2 on the season.
