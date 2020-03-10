West Limestone had its bats working Monday, as the Wildcats scored 30 total runs in two victories.
West defeated Athens Bible 18-12 Monday afternoon before beating Lexington 12-7 in the nightcap.
West Limestone trailed Athens Bible 11-6 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before exploding for 12 runs in the frame that put them ahead for good.
Brody White Cooper Phillips and Aidan Smith each had two-run singles in the inning, while Thorne Slaton hit a two-run double.
Ryan Britt and Clayten Pugh each had three RBIs in the game for West. Athens Bible was led by Chris Waddell, who had four hits, including a triple. Grey Fortenberry had three hits and three RBIs, while Cody Graviett also had three hits and Kacen Pierce also drove in three runs. Luke Davis and Connor Abernathy had two hits and two RBIs each.
Another big inning saw West Limestone take the second game of the day over Lexington. The Wildcats overcame a 5-0 deficit by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the third inning and never trailed again. West added two more runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to pull away.
Dylan Simmons had two hits and four RBIs to lead West Limestone, while White had three hits and drove in three runs. Slaton also had three hits for the Wildcats.
East Limestone 3, Elkmont 1
Jacob Burgess and Brett Parker engaged in a pitcher's duel Monday afternoon, with East Limestone's Burgess coming out on top in a low-scoring affair.
Burgess pitched a complete game, allowing no earned runs on five hits and striking out nine. Parker was nearly as good. He also threw a complete game, allowing six hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts.
East Limestone scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning and one in the sixth, while Elkmont's only run came in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Randael Kelley had a home run and two RBIs for East Limestone, while Weston Phillips and Ian Massingill each doubled.
Elkmont was led by Coby Scroggins with two hits. Mykell Murrah also had a hit and an RBI for the Red Devils.
James Clemens 6, Athens 5
It took two extra innings before James Clemens finally was able to push across the winning run Monday night and defeat Athens.
Athens took a 5-4 lead on a three-run home run by Tucker Stockman in the bottom of the fifth inning, but James Clemens tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh. After a scoreless eighth inning, the Jets scored in the top of the ninth to take the lead before holding Athens scoreless in the bottom of the ninth to seal the win.
In addition to Stockman's home run, Dylan Simmons doubled for Athens. James Clemens was led by Connor Cantrell, who homered, and Braden Cobb and Cory Hagood, who each hit doubles.
Lindsay Lane 7-9, Whitesburg 3-1
Lindsay Lane Christian swept a Monday doubleheader from Whitesburg Christian, winning the first game 7-3 before taking the second game 9-1.
The first game was scoreless until Lindsay Lane scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and four more in the fifth. Camryn Peden and Max Morrison each had a hit and two RBIs, while Charlie Morrison hit a double. Ray Anderson pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out 13.
Lindsay Lane took control of the second game early, scoring eight runs in the first three innings. Peden, Micah Perkins and Brady Anderson each hit doubles for the Lions, while Ben Frasier had two hits. Peden was the winning pitcher. He allowed four hits and one run in five innings of work.
