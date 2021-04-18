A six-run sixth inning by the Athens Bible Trojans led to a come from behind 10-8 victory over the Elkmont Red Devils in the first of two games Friday at Elkmont High School.
Spencer Blake started on the mound for the Trojans. He pitched five innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits, only four of those were runs were earned. He had two walks along with five strikeouts. Drake Richter pitched the final two innings of the game to close it out. He gave up one hit, one run. no earned runs with one strikeout.
ABS put up 13 hits in the game. Luke Thrasher led the team in hits, going 3-for-4. Eli Olree went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Kacen Pierce, Cody Graviett and Connor Abernathy each had multiple hit games with Abernathy adding two RBIs. Eli Heibert went 1-for-4 with one RBI. Ethan Johnson had one RBI and two walks. Richter also had one hit.
Jack Thomas was the on the hill first for the Red Devils in the first game. He pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on five hits, three walks with two strikeouts. Bryson Miller came on in relief of Thomas, going two innings, allowing seven hits and six runs only three of which were earned. He walked three with one strikeout. Clay Boley was the third and final pitcher for the Red Devils, pitching one inning with one strikeout.
Mykell Murrah led the Red Devils in hits, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Carmen Peden went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Ty Roberts went 1-for-2 with one RBI. Chance Pepper also had one hit and one RBI. Corder Hobbs, Clay Looney and Preston Robinson all added one hit apiece bringing their total to nine.
In the second game of the doubleheader, ABS once again scored in double digits, winning by a final score of 11-10 in another tightly contested matchup.
ABS totaled 12 hits, one shy of their 13 hit total in the first game. Graviett and Pierce each had three hits with one RBI. Heibert was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Abernathy had two hits with one RBI. Johnson had one hit.
Olree started the game for the Trojans. He pitched five innings, giving up five hits and five earned runs, seven runs total, with six walks and six strikeouts. Graviett pitched 1 1/3 giving up three runs, zero earned plus four walks with two strikeouts. Richter closed out the game.
Murrah was the starter for the Red Devils in the second game, pitching 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs, six runs total on seven hits. He walked six batters and struck out seven. Robinson followed Murrah, pitching one inning, allowing five earned runs on four hits plus one walk with one strikeout. Boley pitched again in the second game, going 1 2/3 with two strikeouts.
Peden went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Robinson went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Boger had two RBIs. Murrah had one RBI with three walks. Pepper also had a hit for the Red Devils.
Ardmore Tigers 11, Westminster Christian Wildcats 3
Cole Cheatham had an outstanding pitching performance for the Tigers. He pitched five innings, giving up two hits, one run and striking out 14 Wildcats.
The Tigers put on an offensive clinic at the plate, tallying 20 hits in seven innings. Five batters had at least three hits. Mason Billions went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Jackson Campbell went 3-for-3 with one RBI. Wesley Tucker also added one RBI to his three-hit afternoon. Cheatham had three hits of his own, one more than he allowed the Wildcats hitters. Carter Smith also had three hits. Luke Hogan went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Nathan Embrey had two hits in four plate appearances with two RBIs. Chris Allen also had two hits with one RBI.
Buckhorn Bucks 5, Athens Golden Eagles 4
Cooper Cochran led the Golden Eagles with two of their five hits while also tallying one RBI. Zach Harries, Aidan Cook and Trenton Harries each had one hit with Zach Harries adding one RBI. The other two runs were unearned.
Logan Mooney started on the mound for the Golden Eagles. He pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits, and five walks with four strikeouts. Cam Anderson came in for relief, pitching 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits plus two walks with four strikeouts.
Saturday, April 17
Buckhorn Bucks 2, Athens 1
Landon Leslie started on the mound for the Golden Eagles. He pitched six innings and gave up two runs, one earned plus four walks with four strikeouts. Rush Boyett pitched one inning and allowed one walk with one strikeout.
The Golden Eagles finished with two hits, one from Heath Carden and one from Cooper Cochran.
Buckhorn 4, Athens 3
Game two of Saturday’s doubleheader for the Golden Eagles was much more efficient at the plate, but they still came up short in their third consecutive one run loss to the Buckhorn Bucks. Athens tallied eight hits. Jon Martin-Ricketts and Zach Siwiec each had two hits. Zach Harries, Carden, Grayson Hays and Andrew Braden each had one hit. Harries had all three of his teams RBIs. The Golden Eagles used four pitchers in the game with Grayson Harbin getting the start.
Decatur Heritage Christian Eagles 10, Ardmore Tigers 8
Bryce Camp took the mound for the Tigers. He went four innings giving up four earned runs and nine runs total on nine hits. He walked four with one strikeout. Mason Billions pitched two innings allowing one run on four hits. He finished with three strikeouts.
Wesley Tucker went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Nathan Embry, Billions and Cole Cheatham each had two hits.. Drew Daly had three hits in his five at-bats with one RBI. Jackson Campbell had one RBI. In total, Ardmore had 13 hits in the game.
Madison County Tigers 4, East Limestone Indians 1
Barrett Brown started the game for East. He pitched three innings, giving up one hit on two unearned runs. He walked three with four strikeouts. Roger Tidwell was the first pitcher in relief. He walked two with one strikeout and didn’t allow a run in his two innings of work. Connor Phillips pitched one inning and gave up two runs, one earned, one walk with one strikeout and just one hit.
East totaled five hits in the game. Tidwell and Cameron Franklin both went 1-for-3. Randael First name Kelley and Grant Thompson each added one hit. Jacob Eslick had one hit with one RBI in four plate appearances.
Lindsay Lane Christian Lions 10, Brindlee Mountain Lions 0
Max Morrison started for LLCA. He only allowed one hit in his 4 2/3 innings of work. He struck out seven batters and issued four walks.
Three batters had at least two hits for LLCA. Micah Perkins went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Sam Hogue also went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Ray Anderson also had two hits with one RBI. Morrison had one hit and Trey Perkins had one hit with one RBI bringing their hit total to eight.
