Athens swept two games Saturday, winning both by the same 6-1 score. The Golden Eagles first defeated Hazel Green in the morning before beating Lawrence County Saturday afternoon.
The first game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning, as the Golden Eagles broke the game open with five runs. Athens scored an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth, while Hazel Green's only run came in the top of the sixth.
Tyler Gainer pitched a complete game for Athens, allowing just four hits and no earned runs. Connor Beck, Gainer, Tucker Reed, Tucker Stockman and Parker Willoughby each hit doubles for the Golden Eagles. Gainer and Beck had two RBIs each.
Athens 6, Lawrence County 1
Athens scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull away for a victory over Lawrence County.
Tucker Reed was the winning pitcher, striking out 13 batters and allowing one earned run in 5 1/3 innings of work. Parker Willoughby and Josh Simmons finished out the game on the mound.
Tucker Stockman and Dylan Johnston each had two hits for the Golden Eagles, with Stockman hitting a double.
Ardmore 16, Athens Bible 1
Ardmore scored 14 runs in the first three innings and rolled to a five-inning victory Saturday over Athens Bible.
John McGuire homered for Ardmore, while Luke Hogan and Mason Billons each had two hits for the Tigers. Hogan Whitt was the winning pitcher.
Athens Bible was led by Grey Fortenberry, who had two hits, including a double.
Athens Bible 8, New Hope 7
Drake Richter hit a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday afternoon to give Athens Bible a dramatic victory over New Hope.
New Hope scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 7-5 lead, but ABS came right back with three in the bottom of the inning to take the victory.
Luke Thrasher had two RBIs for the Trojans in the victory.
Elkmont 10, Danville 4
Elkmont scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Saturday morning to break open a tie game and take a six-run victory over Danville.
Jadon Adams had three hits and three RBIs to lead Elkmont, while Mykell Murrah and Ty Roberts each hit doubles.
Brandon Clem pitched the final four innings of the game to pick up the victory.
Elkmont 7, Cedar Bluff 0
Brett Parker pitched a complete-game shutout and Elkmont scored all the runs it would need early Saturday afternoon in a victory over Cedar Bluff.
Elkmont scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and added two more in the second and one in the third.
Chance Pepper and Mykell Murrah had two hits each, with Pepper having two RBIs. Murrah and Jadon Adams each hit doubles for the Red Devils in the win.
Lindsay Lane 17-19, Clements 0-0
Lindsay Lane took two big Saturday victories over Clements, winning each game in five innings.
LLCA scored 14 runs in the bottom of the third inning of the first game to take control and scored three more in the bottom of the fourth.
Camryn Peden had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, while Crawford Dunlap also had three hits. Charlie Morrison, Max Morrison, Micah Perkins and Preston Haney each had two hits.
Peden allowed just one hit and struck out 12 batters in 4 2/3 innings to get the win.
Charlie Morrison was the star of the second game, with three hits and seven RBIs. Morrison had two two-run singles and a three-run triple in the game to lead the Lions. Preston Haney also had two hits for Lindsay Lane, which scored four runs in the first inning, nine in the second and six more in the third to breeze to the four-inning victory.
Ray Anderson pitched a four-inning no-hitter, striking out 10 batters while walking two.
Friday's games
Elkmont 15, Clements 1
Jadon Adams hit two doubles and had four RBIs Friday to lead Elkmont to a five-inning victory over Clements.
Jack Thomas also had two hits for Elkmont, while Christian Smith had two RBIs for the Red Devils, who scored five runs in the second inning and six in the fourth to pull away.
Coby Scroggins pitched four innings to pick up the victory. He had nine strikeouts and allowed one run.
Ian Ezell had a hit and an RBI for Clements.
James Clemens 2, Athens 1
Athens outhit James Clemens 8-1, but couldn't turn those hits into runs in a frustrating loss Friday afternoon.
James Clements scored its only two runs in the bottom of the second inning via an Athens error. The Golden Eagles got a run back in the top of the fourth, but couldn't push the tying run across.
Tucker Stockman pitched the first four innings for Athens, while Dawson Mack and Parker Willoughby pitched one inning each.
Willoughby and Tyler Gainer each had two hits for Athens.
