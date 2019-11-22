Ardmore's boys and girls basketball teams opened their 2019 season with convincing wins Thursday night over Clements.
The boys ran out to an early lead and held Clements to single-digit points in three of the four quarters as they took a 75-45 victory.
The Tigers led 18-9 after one quarter and expanded the lead to 37-18 at halftime as they took advantage of a Colts team that was playing without two starters due to illness and suspension.
While it was Ardmore's first game, it was already Clements' sixth contest, as the Colts (1-5) have played three times in each of the first two weeks of the season.
Ardmore had four players in double figures, led by Chase Patterson with 21 points. Colton Hardiman had 13 points, while Michael Turner added 11 points and Conner Harbin chipped in with 10.
Clements was led by Dylan Patrick with 18 points and Deontae Crenshaw with nine.
Girls
Ardmore 49, Clements 21
Ardmore held Clements to just nine first-half points and cruised to a 28-point victory over the Colts.
It took the Tigers a little bit of time to find their offensive footing, as they scored just 19 points in the first half themselves. However, Ardmore pulled away in the second half, in part due to outscoring Clements 16-4 in the fourth quarter.
Madison Lewis led Ardmore with 14 points, while Chesney Widner had 13 and Carlie Wise tallied 11.
Clements was led by Anslee Gordon, who scored 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.