Athens Bible School's boys basketball team got its season off to an exciting start Monday night, as Ty Dutton banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to defeat St. Bernard 41-38 in its first game at the new Jack Cannon Gymnasium.
The Trojans led 27-19 at halftime, but scored only 14 points in the second half as St. Bernard fought back. The Saints' Alex Shoaff hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 8 seconds left, which gave Athens Bible just enough time to get off a final shot of its own.
After a timeout, Dutton got the ball at the top of the key, and while the banks were closed Monday for Veterans Day, the bank was open for Dutton, who made his shot off the backboard from the top of the key to give the Trojans the victory.
Dutton led ABS with 16 points, while Braydon Suggs scored 13 and Kacen Pierce chipped in 10. St. Bernard was led by Shoaff's 11 points.
Girls
St. Bernard 46, Athens Bible 29
The Athens Bible School girls hung with St. Bernard for a half, but couldn't overcome the Saints' older and more experienced team in the second half in a loss.
The short-handed Trojans trailed just 20-15 at halftime, but St. Bernard outscored ABS 26-14 in the second half to pull away for the 17-point win.
Sophomore Molly Chumbley led Athens Bible with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Leighton Barksdale scored nine points, while Amberlee Ellis chipped in six points and nine rebounds for the Trojans.
St. Bernard was led by Ema Tafazoli, who scored a game-high 23 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.