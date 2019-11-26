Athens Bible jumped to a 16-0 lead after one quarter and took home a dominating 57-17 victory Monday night over Cherokee.
The Trojans never trailed in the game and led 28-8 at halftime before outscoring Cherokee 29-9 in the second half.
Sophomore Molly Chumbley led Athens Bible (1-1) with 23 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and six assists. Leighton Barksdale scored 11 points, and Amerlee Ellis chipped in with nine points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and four assists.
Boys
West Limestone 67, Vinemont 51
West Limestone balanced scoring throughout the roster, as every player on the roster scored in a 16-point victory Monday over Vinemont in the first game of the Marx Optical Thanksgiving Tournament at Priceville.
Camryn Williams led West Limestone with 18 points, while River Helms added nine points for the Wildcats. Vinemont was led by Katch Johnson, who had a game-high 25 points in the loss.
Danville 72, West Limestone 62
Playing its second game of the day, West Limestone ran out of gas Monday night against Danville in the Marx Optical Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Wildcats got a big effort from River Helms, who scored 29 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Danville combination of Wren Cole and K.J. Melson, who scored 48 of Danville's 72 points.
Melson finished the game with 26 points, while Cole had 22. Camryn Williams added 13 points for West Limestone in the loss.
East Limestone 78, Sparkman 63
East Limestone got off to a slow start but came on strong to take a 15-point victory Monday over Sparkman in the first game of the N2 Hoops Thanksgiving Tournament at Bob Jones High School.
The Indians trailed 12-8 after one quarter but outscored the Senators 22-10 in the second quarter and never looked back.
Austin Harvell had a career game, scoring 32 points on 10 of 13 shooting from the floor and 12 of 13 shooting from the free throw line. He also had 11 rebounds.
Harvell wasn't the only East Limestone player who had a great game. Xavier Griftin had 24 points and 11 rebounds, as East completely dominated the boards. The Indians out-rebounded Sparkman 44-25.
R.J. Duncan and D.J. Davis each added eight points for East in the win.
Sparkman was led by Trevon Ragland with 22 points.
