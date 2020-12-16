In a battle of two future Division I major college basketball players, Caroline Bachus and Athens came out on top over Sara Puckett and Muscle Shoals by the slimmest of margins Tuesday night.
Athens outscored Muscle Shoals 4-2 in the overtime period to take a 44-42 victory and improve to 8-1 on the season.
The game was close throughout, with neither team having more than a lead of a few points. Athens led 14-10 after one quarter, but Muscle Shoals came back to tie the score 22-22 at halftime.
Athens took a 33-32 lead after three quarters, but the Trojans once again came back and tied the score 40-40 at the end of regulation.
Bachus, a Wake Forest commit, 12 points, seven blocks and six rebounds for Athens. Jordyn Bailey added 10 points for the Golden Eagles, while Nahriyah Timmons had eight points and Jakenadi Powers tallied seven.
Puckett, who has committed to play college basketball at Tennessee, led all scorers with 16 points, but scored just two points in the overtime period. Makiyah Harrison added 12 points for the Trojans.
Athens will be back on the court tonight when the Golden Eagles host Grissom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.