The Athens High School girls basketball team got its season off to a good start Saturday when it won the Athens Girls Tip-Off Tournament.
The Golden Eagles defeated Pinson Valley 66-32 in the championship game behind the performance of Kyndal Crutcher, who led Athens with 16 points and six rebounds.
Kendra Smith had 12 points for Athens, while Caroline Bachus had eight points and six rebounds. Mazie Swann also had eight points, and Nahriyah Timmons had eight assists and five steals.
Boys
Belgreen 84, Lindsay Lane 72
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy standout Tommy Murr became the second-leading scorer in Alabama high school history Friday night, but it wasn't enough as the Lions fell to Belgreen in the season opener.
Murr had 47 points to lead Lindsay Lane, while Charlie Morrison had 14 for the Lions.
Lindsay Lane trailed 37-30 at halftime, and closed the gap to 57-52 after three quarters. However, Belgreen outscored the Lions 27-20 in the final quarter to pull away.
Belgreen was led by Will Bonner, who scored 29 points. Collin Bonner added 18 points, while Scott Bragwell chipped in with 14.
