East Limestone continued to roll through the N2Hoops Invitational at Bob Jones High School Tuesday, as the Indians dominated Class 7A James Clemens on their way to a 73-53 victory.
One day after Austin Harvell scored 32 points in a victory over Sparkman, Xavier Griffith topped him with 34 points and 13 rebounds against the Jets.
Griffith was 12 of 17 from the floor and hit nine of 10 free throws. Harvell scored 14 points as well, and was very efficient shooting the ball, making six of his seven shot attempts. He also grabbed eight rebounds.
The Indians led 13-10 after one quarter, but outscored James Clemens 14-8 in the second quarter to take a 27-18 halftime lead. East then outscored the Jets 24-18 in the third quarter to pull away.
East Limestone advanced to the tournament semifinal against Jemison Thursday. A win would put the Indians in the final against either Bob Jones or Lee-Huntsville. See www.enewscourier.com for information on that game.
Athens 79, Phil Campbell 47
Athens had no trouble with Phil Campbell in the first game of the Hampton Inn Thanksgiving Bash at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville Tuesday.
Braden Gross was the offensive catalyst for the Golden Eagles, as he scored a career-high 27 points, with 25 of them coming in the first three quarters.
The game was relatively close for a quarter, but Athens outscored Phil Campbell 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 41-26 halftime lead, and then continued to pull away in the second half.
Tyree Patterson added 10 points for Athens, while Zach Harris tallied nine.
Late Monday game
Elkmont 50, Clements 36
Elkmont held Clements to just four points in the first quarter and held that advantage for the remainder of the game to take a 14-point win Monday night.
The Red Devils led 24-14 at halftime, and outscored the Colts by two points in each of the third and fourth quarters to pull away.
Christian Smith led Elkmont with 10 points, while Layton Smith, Preston Robinson and Brett Parker each scored nine.
Clements was led by Hunter Hall, who scored nine points.
Girls
Athens Bible 45, Gaylesville 34
Athens Bible recorded back-to-back wins for the first time in several years as they defeated Gaylesville on the road Tuesday.
ABS held Gaylesville to just one point in the first quarter and led 17-10 at halftime. The Trojans stretched their lead to 22 points early in the fourth quarter before coasting to the 11-point victory.
Athens Bible was led by Leighton Barksdale with 16 points, while Molly Chumbley had 14 points and eight rebounds. Breelyn Phillips added eight points and Amerlee Ellis had seven rebounds and five steals.
Hazel Green 38, Athens 31
Athens scored just nine points in the second half as they led a halftime lead slip away in a seven-point loss to Hazel Green Tuesday in the second game of the Encore Classic.
Athens led 22-19 at halftime, but Hazel Green outscored the Golden Eagles 10-5 in the third quarter to take a 29-27 lead. The Trojans then held Athens to four points in the final quarter to pull away for the win.
Caroline Bachus led Athens with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Nahyriah Timmons had seven points and four assists.
Hazel Green's Farrah Pearson led all scorers with 18 points.
