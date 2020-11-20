Elkmont's girls basketball team has started the season with four consecutive victories, including a 63-29 win over East Lawrence in Thursday night action.
Maggie Gant scored 15 points to lead the undefeated Red Devils, while Ella Beddingfield and Morgan Morris each scored 10.
East Lawrence was led by Ashkea Foster, who scored 11 points.
Elkmont led 28-16 at halftime and dominated the second half, outscoring the Eagles 35-13 to pull away for the 34-point win.
Elkmont boys 54, East Lawrence 33
Elkmont's boys team used a strong second half performance Thursday night to pull away for a 21-point win over East Lawrence.
The Red Devils led just 30-23 at halftime but outscored the Eagles 15-7 in the third quarter to pull away. Elkmont then held East Lawrence to just three points in the fourth quarter to lock down the victory.
Hunter Broadway led Elkmont with 18 points, while Layton Smith was right behind with 15 points. Mykell Murrah chipped in with nine points for the Red Devils, while Preston Robinson tallied seven.
