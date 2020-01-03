Lindsay Lane's boys team stepped up in class Thursday night and came away with a huge victory, as the Class 1A Lions defeated Class 4A North Jackson 82-77 in a thriller.
Tommy Murr scored his usual batch of points, but was helped out by a career night by senior Charlie Morrison. Murr scored 45 points to lead the Lions, but Morrison poured in a career-high 30 points, which included hitting eight 3-pointers.
The game started slow offensively, but picked up steam through each quarter and concluded with a frantic back-and-forth pace in the final quarter.
Lindsay Lane led 30-27 at halftime and still led 50-47 after three quarters. The fourth quarter was a wild shootout, as both teams scored nearly every possession.
Murr scored 22 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter, which included hitting all eight of his free throw attempts. Morrison also drilled two fourth quarter 3-pointers to keep the Lions out in front. Lindsay Lane (12-7) wound up outscoring North Jackson 32-30 in the final eight minutes to hold on for the five-point victory.
North Jackson was led by Tyrus Jackson with 21 points.
Girls
North Jackson 63, Lindsay Lane 47
North Jackson went on an 18-0 run to start the third quarter and turn a close game into a runaway in Thursday night's game against Lindsay Lane.
North Jackson jumped out to an early lead, but Lindsay Lane closed the gap in the second quarter and went into halftime trailing just 25-22.
However, North Jackson came out with strong defensive pressure in the third quarter and forced several turnovers within the first minute of the quarter that were converted into layups. Delana Pierce scored four consecutive layups after steals that put the Chiefs up by 11 points and the game was never in doubt after that.
North Jackson wound up outscoring Lindsay Lane 18-4 in the third quarter, and although the Lions fought back with 21 fourth-quarter points, it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit.
Audra Putman led Lindsay Lane with 18 points, while Lindsey Murr scored 14 and Madelyn Dizon chipped in with 10.
North Jackson was led by Summer Varnum with 13 points.
