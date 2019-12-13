Ardmore took a commanding early lead and carried it through the remainder of the game to defeat Priceville 79-65 Thursday night.
The Tigers held Priceville to just 25 points in the first half as they jumped out to a 38-25 halftime lead. Ardmore expanded the lead to 51-35 after three quarters before an offensive shootout broke out in the fourth quarter.
Priceville scored nearly as many points in the fourth quarter (30) as it had the first three quarters combined. But Ardmore countered with 28 points of its own in the final quarter to stay comfortably ahead.
Michael Turner led Ardmore (5-3) with 23 points, while Matthew Perry scored 14 and Colton Hardiman tallied 13.
Priceville was led by Seth Hood, who scored a game-high 30 points.
Grissom 64, Athens 50
Athens hung right with Grissom for three quarters, but the Tigers pulled away in the fourth to take a 14-point win over the Golden Eagles Thursday night.
It was a very similar scenario that happened the first time the two teams played Dec. 2. In that game, Athens had a 37-33 lead after three quarters before Grissom dominated the fourth and took a 60-46 win.
Thursday night, Grissom led 44-40 after three quarters and outscored Athens 20-10 in the fourth to pull away.
Braden Gross led Athens (4-5) with 13 points, while Antonio Shoulders and Tyree Patterson each scored eight points.
Grissom was led by R. J. Johnson with 21 points.
Girls
Priceville 62, Ardmore 42
Priceville jumped out to a big lead after one quarter, which was all the Bulldogs needed to take a 20-point victory Thursday night over Ardmore.
Ardmore trailed 22-5 after the first quarter, and although they stayed right with Priceville the remainder of the game, the Tigers were never able to trim the deficit.
Madelyn Hodges led Ardmore (5-3) with nine points, while Savannah Moore and Chesney Widner each scored eight for the Tigers.
Priceville was led by Zoey Benson, who scored a game-high 20 points.
In other girls action from Thursday night, Athens improved to 10-2 on the season with a 47-35 victory over Grissom, while Tanner took a dominating 57-12 victory over Sheffield.
