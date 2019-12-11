Most local schools canceled or postponed their games Tuesday night due to wintry weather, but Athens Bible School pressed on and was the only game in town as the Trojans hosted Westminster Christian in a Class 1A, Area 15 matchup.
The ABS girls used a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Westminster 21-17 in a low-scoring, defensive game. Athens Bible improved to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in area play.
The Trojans trailed 14-12 entering the final quarter, but Amberlee Ellis gave ABS the lead with a 3-pointer, and Molly Chumbley hit consecutive baskets to extend the advantage.
Athens Bible outscored Westminster 9-3 in the fourth quarter to take the victory.
Chumbley finished the game with 13 points, while Ellis pulled down 11 rebounds.
Boys
Whitesburg 60, Athens Bible 37
Athens Bible hung with Whitesburg Christian early, but couldn't keep the offensive production up in Tuesday's loss.
The game was tied 13-13 after one quarter, but Whitesburg outscored ABS 21-6 in the second quarter to take a commanding 34-19 halftime lead.
Whitesburg Christian continued to expand the lead in the second half and cruised to victory.
Brayden Suggs led Athens Bible with 13 points, while Ty Dutton scored 12 for the Trojans.
Whitesburg Christian was led by Luke Barker with 17 points.
Late Monday result
Athens girls 63, Russellville 22
Athens improved to 9-2 on the season with a dominating victory over Russellville Monday night. The 22 points given up were the fewest the Golden Eagles have allowed in any game this season. Athens has yet to allow any opponent more than 39 points in a game this year.
Athens led 12-5 after one quarter and outscored Russellville 22-7 in the second quarter to take control. Athens turned the game into a blowout by outscoring the Tigers 24-1 in the third quarter to take a 58-13 lead.
Alaina Taylor scored 18 points on six 3-pointers to lead Athens, while Kyndall Crutcher scored nine and Talyiah McDonald chipped in eight.
Russellville was led by Madison Murray, who scored nine points.
