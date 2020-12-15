Athens had big games from Isaiah Moore and Tyree Patterson as they went on the road Saturday and took a 53-48 victory over Decatur.
The Golden Eagles led 21-17 at halftime, and outscored Decatur 32-31 in the second half to take the victory.
Moore scored 17 points to lead Athens, while Patterson was right behind with 16 points.
Decatur was led by Malik Byrd, who scored 20 points. Kobe Johnson scored 13 and Charlie Taylor added 10 for the Red Raiders.
Athens hosts Muscle Shoals tonight.
West Morgan 44, West Limestone 35
River Helms scored 27 points for West Limestone, but the rest of the team could only muster eight total points as the Wildcats fell to West Morgan in Friday night boys action.
West Morgan had a much more balanced attack. The Rebels' leading scorer, Carson Muse, had just 12 points, but more of his teammates got involved in the scoring.
Dyllan Ward had nine points for West Morgan, while Jalen Fletcher added seven points.
Girls
Athens Bible 42, Sheffield 40
Athens Bible extended its winning streak to three games with Thursday night's 42-40 road victory over Sheffield.
Brooke Blakely led Athens Bible with 16 points, while Cana Vining scored 11. Molly Chumbley chipped in with eight points and four assists and Breelyn Phillips scored six points while pulling down 10 rebounds for the Trojans.
