Athens won its eighth consecutive game Thursday afternoon as the Golden Eagles knocked off Class 1A No. 1 team Rogers 43-38 in the first game of the Pepsi Classic at Austin High School.
Once again, Athens did it with defense. The Golden Eagles (12-2) have still yet to allow a team to score 40 points in a game this season.
Alaina Taylor might have been Athens' player of the game despite only scoring four points. Taylor was tasked with defending Rogers' All-State guard Madie Krieger and held the super sophomore, who had been averaging 20 points per game, scoreless.
Athens held a 24-19 lead at halftime, but Rogers came back strong in the third quarter and tied the game at 34 going into the fourth.
However, Athens held the Pirates to just four points in the final quarter and were able to pull away to take the five-point victory.
Caroline Bachus had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks to lead Athens, while Jordyn Bailey added 12 points. Nahriyah Timmons had eight assists for the Golden Eagles.
Rogers was led by Brooke Jones, who scored 12 points.
Boys
Tanner 52, Ardmore 50, OT
A fourth-quarter comeback by Ardmore forced overtime but ultimately Tanner was able to hang on for a two-point victory Thursday night and snap a three-game losing streak.
Ardmore led 21-20 at halftime, but Tanner outscored the Tigers 15-6 in the third quarter to take a 35-27 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
However, Ardmore made a big comeback in the fourth, outscoring Tanner 16-8 to tie the game at and force overtime.
But Tanner's J.J. Jones took over in the overtime period, scoring all nine points for the Rattlers, including making all five of his free throw attempts, as Tanner outscored the Tigers 9-7 in the overtime period.
Jones had 14 points overall, and Malik Atkins had 15 for the Rattlers. Ardmore was led by Colton Hardiman, who scored a game-high 19 points. Chase Patterson added 10 for the Tigers.
Lindsay Lane 82, Clements 67
Lindsay Lane Christian got back on the winning track Thursday with a 15-points victory over Clements in a game that was rescheduled from Monday due to severe weather.
Lindsay Lane (9-5) had consistent scoring through the four quarters, scoring exactly 20 in each of the first two quarters to take a 40-32 halftime lead.
The Lions then outscored the Colts 23-17 in the third quarter to take a double-digit lead and were not seriously challenged the remainder of the contest.
Tommy Murr continued to expand his state scoring record, pouring in 46 points to lead the Lions. Amar Fuqua added 16 points for Lindsay Lane, while Charlie Morrison chipped in with 13.
Dylan Patrick had a career-best 27 points to lead Clements, while J.T. Farrar added 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.