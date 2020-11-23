Athens took control in the second and third quarters to pull away from Class 7A opponent Bob Jones and win 68-49 in Friday night girls basketball action.
The game was tied 14-14 after one quarter, but Athens outscored Bob Jones 19-8 in the second quarter to pull away and take a 33-22 halftime lead. The Golden Eagles put the game away in the third quarter by outscoring the Patriots 17-12.
Nahriyah Timmons led Athens with 17 points and eight assists, while Caroline Bachus had 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Jordyn Bailey chipped in with 12 points, while Mazie Swann had eight points and four rebounds. Kyndall Crutcher added six points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles.
Bob Jones was led by Janiyah Bone, who scored 15 points.
New Hope 59, Elkmont 50
Elkmont suffered its first loss of the season in a nine point defeat Friday against New Hope.
Tylee Thomas and Maggie Gant each scored 11 points to lead Elkmont, while Emeril Hand scored 10 points for the Red Devils, who fell to 4-1 on the season.
Danville 60, Lindsay Lane Christian 43
Lindsay Lane held a halftime lead over Danville but was overrun in the second half in a 17-point loss Thursday.
The Lions held a 29-18 halftime lead but were outscored 42-14 in the second half as the Hawks pulled away for the victory.
Lindsey Murr scored 17 points to lead Lindsay Lane, while Madelyn Dizon added 13 for the Lions. Danville was led by Brityan Godfrey with 24 points and 12 rebounds.
Tharptown 50, Athens Bible 22
Tharptown broke open a close game late in the second quarter and cruised to a victory over Athens Bible in the opening round of the Clements Holiday Tournament Saturday afternoon.
Molly Chumbley led Athens Bible with 12 points and seven rebounds. Brooke Blakely added six points for the Trojans.
Boys
Elkmont 53, New Hope 40
Elkmont held off a New Hope comeback attempt and took a 13-point victory Friday night.
The Red Devils led 15-5 after one quarter, but New Hope closed the gap to 21-16 at halftime. However, Elkmont outscored New Hope 12-4 in the third quarter to pull away and held the Indians at bay in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Layton Smith scored 16 points to lead Elkmont, while Mykell Murrah chipped in with 12 points.
