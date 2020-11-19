JT Farrar and Dylan Patrick combined for 42 points as Clements rolled past Tanner 75-37 in boys basketball action Tuesday.
Farrar led the Colts with 23 points, while Patrick was right behind with 19. Ian Ezell added nine points for Clements, which has started the season off with two impressive victories.
Clements led 19-10 after one quarter and extended the lead to 39-23 at halftime before holding the Rattlers to just 14 points in the second half.
Skylar Townsend scored 20 points to lead Tanner.
Athens Bible 46, St. Bernard 18
Athens Bible School held Bernard to just four points in the first half and cruised to a 28-point victory Tuesday.
The Trojans scored the first 15 points of the game and led 26-4 at halftime before coasting to victory in the second half.
Kacen Pierce had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Athens Bible, while Walker Brand and Brayden Suggs added eight points each. Rhett Wilson had six points and 10 rebounds.
Elkmont 53, Randolph 43
Elkmont improved to 2-0 on the season with a 10-point victory Tuesday over Randolph.
Layton Smith led the Red Devils with 16 points, while Mykell Murrah scored 15. Ryan Boyd and Hunter Broadway each chipped in with eight points in the winning effort.
Girls
Elkmont 56, Randolph 20
Elkmont had no problems with Randolph, cruising to a 26-point victory behind the shooting of Tylee Thomas.
Thomas nailed three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 15 points. Emeril Hand added 12 points for Elkmont, while Thea Hamlin scored nine points for the Red Devils.
Elkmont continues its season Thursday when it hosts East Lawrence.
Priceville 66, East Limestone 63
East Limestone fell by three points in a marathon triple overtime affair Tuesday evening.
After four back-and-forth quarters, the game was tied 51-51 at the end of regulation. The overtime periods were very defensive minded. Each team scored four points in the first overtime and just two points in the second overtime period.
With the score tied 57-57 after two overtimes, Priceville finally got its offense going in the third overtime and outscored the Indians 9-6 to take the victory.
The loss spoiled a career night for East Limestone's Bryanna Johnson, who scored a game-high 34 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.