Prep Basketball Roundup: Clements takes win over Lindsay Lane

Clements opened its season with an impressive victory Thursday night. The Colts blew out Lindsay Lane Christian 77-41 behind the play of Dylan Patrick and JT Farrar.
Patrick led the Colts in scoring with 21 points, while Farrar was right behind with 20. It was a great start for the Colts, who have won just six games total over the past two years but finished last season winning two of their final three contests.
Clements dominated from the start. The Colts led 29-10 after the first quarter and had a 49-25 halftime lead before cruising to victory in the second half.
Deontae Crenshaw and Hunter Hall each scored nine points for Clements, while Ja'Larris Williams added eight.
Max Morrison led Lindsay Lane Christian with 17 points. Ty Hall added 10 points for the Lions.
Elkmont 64, Addison 51
Elkmont got its season off to a good start with a 13-point victory over the visiting Addison Bulldogs.
The Red Devils led throughout the game, taking a 15-9 lead after the first quarter and expanding it to a 31-22 advantage at halftime.
Elkmont continued to expand the lead in the third quarter and led 49-33 after three quarters before Addison made the score a little closer in the fourth.
Elkmont had four players score in double figures, led by Layton Smith with 15 points. Ryan Boyd and Mykell Murrah had 14 points each, while Hunter Broadway chipped in with 12.
Elkmont will next play Tuesday when the Red Devils travel to Randolph.
Girls
Athens 66, Decatur 13
Athens had no problem with Decatur in Thursday night's hope opener. The Golden Eagles led 26-3 after one quarter and coasted to the win behind a smothering defense.
The most points Decatur scored in any quarter was five points, which the Red Raiders scored in the final period.
Caroline Bachus led Athens with 17 points and eight rebounds. Kyndal Crutcher had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Talyiah McDonald had 11 points and Jakenadi Powers added 10.
Point guard Nahriyah Timmons scored just four points but dished out eight assists for the Golden Eagles.
Tuesday's Games
Athens 55, Grissom 31
Athens opened its season with a comfortable victory over Grissom. The Golden Eagles continued their defensive dominance from last season, holding the Tigers to fewer than 10 points per quarter.
Caroline Bachus led Athens with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Nahyriah Timmons had eight points, five assists and five steals.
Talyiah McDonald had nine points, while Jakanedi Powers scored seven and Mazie Swann contributed with six points and five rebounds. Kyndal Crutcher also had six rebounds in the victory.
Athens Bible 40, Whitesburg Christian 31
Athens Bible never trailed in a nine-point victory over Whitesburg Christian.
Junior Molly Chumbley led the Trojans with 22 points, while eighth grader Brooke Blakely added 12. The Trojans will play again Monday night in Cullman against St. Bernard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.