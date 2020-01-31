Prep Basketball Roundup: East Limestone takes OT win over Jets

East Limestone was without five players for Thursday night's game against James Clemens due to illness, including star senior Austin Harvell. However, the rest of the Indians stepped up in their absence to take a 49-46 overtime win over the Jets.
Xavier Griffith, who was East Limestone's top scorer in the Limestone County Tournament, was held scoreless for the first three quarters, but scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Indians back from a five-point deficit and tie the score at 42.
East Limestone didn't make a field goal in the overtime period, but converted seven of 10 free throws and outscored the Jets 7-4 in the extra period to take the victory.
James Clemens led 22-17 at halftime and held that five-point lead through the third quarter. However, East outscored the Jets 15-10 in the fourth quarter to tie the score.
Griffith led East Limestone (20-6) with 13 points, while Kenneth Timmons scored 12 and Brandon Barnett added nine.
James Clemens was led by Jordan Frazier with 18 points.
Elkmont 45, Westminster Christian 44
Elkmont made a shot with 7 seconds left in the game to take a one-point victory Thursday over Westminster Christian.
The game was close all the way through, with Westminster holding a three-point lead after one quarter, but Elkmont coming back to tie the score at 16-16 at halftime.
Westminster took a one-point lead after three quarters, but the Red Devils came back and the fourth to snatch the win in the final seconds.
Layton Smith scored 13 points to lead Elkmont, while Christian Smith added 10. Westminster Christian was led by Menterra Gurley with 12 points.
Girls
East Limestone 40, James Clemens 32
After winning the Limestone County Tournament last week, East Limestone didn't slow down this week, as the Indians defeated James Clemens Thursday night.
East held the Jets to single digit point total in the first three quarter en route to the victory.
Neither team could get much offense going in the first half, and East took a 15-12 halftime lead. However, the Indians started putting the ball in the basket in the second half, outscoring James Clemens 25-20 in the second half to pull away for the eight-point victory.
Jirah Rogers led East Limestone with 19 points, while Taylor Thatch added 10. James Clemens was led by Jordan Spivey with 12 points.
Elkmont 53, Westminster Christian 40
Elkmont won its second consecutive game Thursday night with a 13-point win over Westminster Christian.
Elkmont got off to a quick start, outscoring Westminster 12-4 in the first quarter and taking a 23-13 halftime lead. The Red Devils put the game away in the third quarter and led by as many as 16 points early in the fourth before cruising to the victory.
Thea Hamlin scored 16 points to lead Elkmont, while Emeril Hand had eight points and 13 rebounds. Tylee Thomas added nine points for the Red Devils.
Westminster Christian was led by Ashlyn Plott with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
