Elkmont improved to 6-2 on the season with two victories in the Hubbard Thanksgiving Tournament which took place at Lawrence County High School this week.
The Red Devils hung on to beat Lawrence County 59-57 in the tournament opener Tuesday before defeating R.A. Hubbard in overtime Wednesday night.
Tuesday's game was a back-and-forth battle. The Red Devils led 17-10 after one quarter but trailed 30-28 at halftime. Elkmont came back strong in the third quarter, outscoring Lawrence County 19-10 to take a 47-38 lead, which turned out to be just enough advantage to hold off a Lawrence County fourth-quarter charge and take the two-point victory.
Layton Smith led Elkmont with 17 points, while Christian Smith scored 15 and Brett Parker chipped in with nine.
Lawrence County was led by Malik Strickland with 19 points and Ty Hutto with 15.
Elkmont 62, R.A. Hubbard 55, OT
Elkmont blew a fourth-quarter lead but dominated the overtime period to take a hard-fought victory over R.A. Hubbard.
Elkmont led throughout the game before Hubbard made its late comeback. The Red Devils led 30-24 at halftime and 41-36 after three quarters, but the Chiefs outscored Elkmont 17-12 in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 53 and force overtime.
However, Elkmont was not fazed by the R.A. Hubbard comeback. The Red Devils took control early in overtime and outscored the Chiefs 9-2 in the extra period to take the victory.
Preston Robinson led Elkmont with 22 points, while Matthew Lowery had 13. Brett Parker and Layton Smith each added 10 points for the Red Devils.
R.A. Hubbard was led by Tyrus Johnson with a game-high 24 points.
Girls
Clements 52, Danville 45
A dominant second quarter performance was enough to send Clements to a victory Wednesday over Danville in the Encore Thanksgiving Classic at Hartselle High School.
The Colts trailed 11-6 after one quarter but outscored Danville 21-5 in the second period to take a 27-16 halftime lead.
The Colts forced several turnovers from their press and were also hot from outside, hitting five 3-pointers in the first half.
Danville came back strong in the second half and cut the lead to one point at 41-40 in the fourth quarter, but Jenny Trent would not let her team lose the lead.
Trent scored 16 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, including hitting 11 of 12 free throws in the final period to keep Danville at bay. Anslee Gordon had 11 points for the Colts as well, while Danville was led by Emma Broadfoot with 10 points.
Clements 39, Elkmont 26
Clements used a huge third-quarter run to take control and eventually pull away for a 13-point victory Monday night over Elkmont.
The Colts trailed 17-13 in the third quarter but ended the period on a 15-2 run to race out to a 28-19 lead and never look back. They outscored the Red Devils 11-7 in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
Jenny Trent led Clements with 17 points, with eight of them coming in the third-quarter run. Elkmont was led by Shelby Norman with 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.