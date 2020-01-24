Lindsay Lane Christian is capable of scoring points in bunches at any time during the game. The Lions proved that once again Thursday night by rolling up 62 points in the first half of an eventual 89-75 win over Geraldine.
Lindsay Lane exploded out of the gates with 30 first-quarter points, then outdid themselves in the second quarter with 32 more points to open up a 62-35 halftime lead.
With the game well in hand, Lindsay Lane slowed the offense in the second half, scoring 27 points, including just nine in the fourth quarter as they coasted to victory.
Tommy Murr led Lindsay Lane (17-9) with 46 points, with 34 of those coming in the first half. Charlie Morrison added 17, while Amar Fuqua tallied 12 and Max Morrison, recently back from injury, chipped in with 10.
Geraldine was led by Jaxon Colvin with 26 points and Dominic Hatley with 16.
Girls
Gaylesville 48, Athens Bible 44
Athens Bible made a tremendous comeback to take a fourth-quarter lead, but couldn't hold on in a four-point loss Thursday to Gaylesville.
The Trojans trailed by as many as 13 points, but tied the game with a free throw by Molly Chumbley on the final play of the third quarter.
Chumbley hit a 3-pointer to begin the third quarter and ABS eventually stretched the lead out to 10 points with six minutes to go.
However, Gaylesville ended the game on a huge run to overtake the Trojans and pull out the win.
Chumbley and fellow sophomore Amberlee Ellis led Athens Bible with nine points each. Seventh-grader Brooke Blakely had eight points, while senior Leighton Barksdale chipped in with seven.
