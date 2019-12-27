Prep Basketball Roundup: Lindsay Lane boys get past Belgreen

Tommy Murr and Charlie Morrison combined to score 63 points as Lindsay Lane Christian pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Belgreen 76-70 in the first game of the Helen Keller Hospital Bracy Invitational boys tournament at Deshler High School Thursday.
Lindsay Lane led 39-29 at halftime, but Belgreen came back strong in the third quarter and closed the gap to 56-54. However, the Lions outscored Belgreen 20-16 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the six-point victory.
Murr scored 31 of his 44 points in the second half, scoring 31 of Lindsay Lane's 37 second-half points. Morrison added 19 points, of which 14 came in the first half.
Belgreen was led by Will Bonner with 29 points and Collin Bonner with 22.
Lindsay Lane improved to 11-5 on the season with the win.
Tanner is also competing in the Bracy Invitational, but the Rattlers fell to South Lamar 68-55 in their opening game Thursday.
Girls
East Limestone 67, Phillips 33
East Limestone led from start to finish and took a dominating win over Phillips in the first game of the Keith Davis Memorial Girls Tournament at Lauderdale County High School.
The Indians took a 21-8 lead after one quarter and expanded the lead to 45-18 at halftime, as Jirah Rogers scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the first half.
East took its foot off the gas in the second half, but still outscored the She Bears 22-15 in the second half to close out the 34-point victory.
Bryanna Johnson scored 13 points for East Limestone, while Vanessa Lopez added 11 as the Indians improved to 13-1 on the season.
Phillips was led by Ally McCollum with 12 points and Gracie Hallman with 11.
Mars Hill 70, West Limestone 44
Mars Hill broke open a competitive game by outscoring West Limestone 24-14 in the second quarter to take a big halftime lead and cruised to a victory in the Keith Davis Memorial Tournament.
Mars Hill led 15-8 after one quarter, but opened up a 39-22 halftime lead as Neely Johns, Kylie Thigpen and Riley Vaughn led the scoring for the Panthers.
Thigpen and Johns finished the game with 15 points each, while Vaughn and Erika Mitchell each scored 11 points.
West Limestone was led by Cassidy Winter, who scored 13 points.
Elkmont is also participating in the tournament, but the Red Devils fell to Tharptown 52-37 in their opening game Thursday.
