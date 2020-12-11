Lindsey Murr and Madelyn Dizon combined to lead Lindsay Lane Christian to a 52-45 victory over Elkmont in Tuesday night girls basketball action.
Murr led the way with 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocks, while Dizon added 17 points to go along with four steals.
Lindsay Lane led throughout the game. The Lions jumped out to a 12-5 lead after one quarter and led 27-21 at halftime. Elkmont could not close the gap in the second half, as the Lions held the Red Devils at bay in taking the seven-point victory.
Elkmont was led by Tylee Thomas, who scored a game-high 20 points.
Boys
Austin 75, Athens 38
Athens couldn't keep up with Austin in Tuesday night's boys basketball action, falling by 37 points.
Isaiah Moore led Athens with 11 points, while Jaden Jude and Tyree Patterson had eight points each.
Austin was led by Kelton Petty, who scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Cam Collins added 13 points for the Black Bears.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.