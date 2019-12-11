The Lindsay Lane Christian Academy boys team improved to 6-4 on the season Monday night with a 72-62 road victory over New Hope.
The Lions had a slim 14-13 lead after one quarter, but pulled away in the second quarter to take a 35-27 halftime lead. Lindsay Lane expanded the lead to 14 points in the third quarter and cruised to the victory in the fourth.
Tommy Murr led Lindsay Lane with 48 points, with 30 of those coming in the first half. Charlie Morrison added 16 points for the Lions.
New Hope was led by Caleb Lewis with 24 points, while Major Walker scored 17.
Late Saturday result
West Limestone 58, Lauderdale County 52
A big first quarter lead was enough to see West Limestone pick up a six-point victory over Lauderdale County Saturday night.
The Wildcats' defense suffocated Lauderdale County in the first quarter, and West jumped out to a 19-2 lead.
Lauderdale County spent the rest of the game trying to come back, outscoring the Wildcats in every other quarter. But West Limestone scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Tigers at bay and take the victory.
River Helms led West Limestone with 23 points, while Camryn Williams scored 22 for the Wildcats in the win.
Lauderdale County's Connor Smith led all scorers with 32 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.