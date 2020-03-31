Prep Basketball: Several local players named All-State

Limestone County might not have had a basketball team advance to the state tournament in Birmingham this season, but several players got a top individual honor by being named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Team.
Two first-team selections highlighted Limestone County's appearances in the boys all-state team. East Limestone's Xavier Griffith was a first-team selection in Class 5A, while Lindsay Lane Christian Academy's Tommy Murr made first-team in Class 1A.
Griffith helped lead East Limestone to a Limestone County championship and area championship. The Indians had an unfortunate draw in the Northwest Regional, facing off against eventual state champion Fairfield in the regional semifinal and losing by three points.
Still, Griffith finished the season with an average of 20.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game and also had 42 blocked shots.
Murr finished his record-setting career by leading Lindsay Lane to its second consecutive area championship and a trip to the Northwest Regional. Murr averaged 44.3 points per game and had 95 steals for the Lions. He set a state record in career points (5,716) and points in a single season (1,506).
East Limestone had another player on the all-state team, with Austin Harvell making the second team. Harvell averaged 18.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Indians.
Tanner had two players make the Class 2A All-State team. J.J. Jones was named to the second team, while Malik Atkins was a third team selection.
Jones finished his career with 1,105 points and averaged 17.7 points and an incredible 14.3 rebounds per game his senior season, while Atkins also averaged north of 15 points per game his senior season.
West Limestone's River Helms was an honorable mention All-State selection in Class 4A after scoring 16 points per game and grabbing nine rebounds per game in his junior season.
All-State girls
The girls side featured two local players making All-State
Athens sophomore Caroline Bachus was named second team in Class 6A after helping the Golden Eagles advance to the Northwest Regional tournament in Hanceville. Bachus averaged 14.0 points and 13.8 rebounds per game for Athens while also contributing 116 blocked shots and 58 steals.
East Limestone's Jirah Rogers was also named to the second team All-State in Class 5A, the third consecutive season the junior has been named All-State.
Rogers averaged 19.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in helping lead the Indians to a Limestone County championship. She has 2,545 career points.
