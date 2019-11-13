West Limestone's defense suffocated Lexington Tuesday night in a 58-41 victory in the Wildcats' season opener.
West led just 10-9 after one quarter, but held Lexington to six points in the second quarter and led 25-15 at halftime.
The Wildcats then outscored the Golden Bears 21-10 in the third quarter to pull away.
Camryn Williams scored 19 points to lead West Limestone, while Brody White scored 13 and River Helms tallied 12.
Lexington was led by William West, who scored 10 points.
Girls
Lexington 50, West Limestone 41
West Limestone let an eight-point halftime lead slip away in a loss to Lexington Tuesday night.
The Wildcats led 23-15 at halftime, but were outscored 17-5 in the third quarter, as Lexington took a 32-28 lead.
The Golden Bears then outscored West 18-13 in the fourth quarter to pull away and take the win.
Carlie Belle Winter scored 11 points to lead West Limestone, while Cassidy Winter and Kamey Kennemer each scored eight points for the Wildcats
Lexington was led by Emma Allen with 16 points and Audrey Stults with 12.
East Limestone 45, Bob Jones 41
East Limestone blew a big halftime lead but recovered to take a four-point win over Class 7A opponent Bob Jones Tuesday night.
The Indians held the Patriots to just two points in the second quarter and led 26-14 at halftime. However, Bob Jones outscored East 17-4 in the third quarter and took a 31-30 lead heading into the final period.
East Limestone recovered in the fourth quarter. Jirah Rogers and Bryanna Johnson combined to score 12 of the Indians' 15 points as they outscored Bob Jones 15-10 in the final frame to take the victory.
Rogers led all scorers with 21 points, while Johnson added nine, including six in the fourth quarter. Taylor Thatch chipped in eight points for the Indians.
