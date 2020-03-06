West Limestone's Colin Patterson shut down Ardmore's offense over six innings of work in a 7-2 Wildcats baseball victory Thursday night.
Patterson pitched the first six innings, allowing four hits and no earned runs while striking out six. Tucker Malone pitched the final inning, allowing one run on two hits.
Ardmore scored a run in the top of the first inning, but West Limestone took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first, and then scored three more in the third to pull away.
Dylan Simmons had three hits to lead West Limestone, while Clayten Pugh had two RBIs.
Talon Jarrett had two hits for Ardmore, while John McGuire hit a double for the Tigers.
Athens 11, Lee-Huntsville 5
Athens scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back Thursday in a six-run victory over Lee-Huntsville.
Dylan Johnston had two double and two RBIs for Athens, while Josh Simmons had three hits and drove in a run. Tucker Reed had two hits for the Golden Eagles and Parker Willoughby had a hit and two RBIs in the win.
Sam Sandy pitched the first five innings to pick up the win. He allowed four hits and one earned run with 10 strikeouts and just one walk.
East Lawrence 17, Athens Bible 11
Athens saw a 10-2 lead evaporate and turn into a six-run loss thanks to nine runs by East Lawrence in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Trojans led 10-2 after scoring four runs in the top of the third inning, but scored just one run the remainder of the game. ABS still led 11-8 heading into the bottom of the sixth, but nine runs by the Eagles put them out front to stay.
Kacen Pierce had three hits and four RBIs to lead Athens Bible, while Eli Hiebert had two hits and Grey Fortenberry drove in two runs.
Hazel Green 9-8, East Limestone 4-3
Hazel Green swept a Thursday doubleheader from East Limestone, winning the first game 9-4 and taking the nightcap 8-3.
The first game was scoreless until Hazel Green scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, which proved too big a deficit for East to claw back from.
Weston Phillips had a double for East Limestone, while Barrett Brown, Ian Massingill and Jacob Burgess also had hits for the Indians.
The second game was much like the first. Hazel Green scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning to take control and East Limestone was held to just three hits.
Randael Kelly, Ben Petty and Connor Phillips had East Limestone's hits.
Boys Soccer
Tanner 3, Athens 2
Tanner scored a big win Thursday over Class 6A foe Athens, thanks to some key goals and good goalkeeping.
Manuel Felipe scored two goals, while Richard Rosas had one goal and one assist. Nehemias Vicente had one assist for the Rattlers while goalkeeper Emanuel Gonzalez had seven saves.
West Limestone 3, Elkmont 1
West Limestone had a big goalkeeping performance from Koda Stringer to help the Wildcats take a victory Thursday over Elkmont.
Stringer came up with 13 big saves to keep the Red Devils mostly off the scoreboard.
Shane James, Maiko Bartmann and Angel Gonzalaz had goals for West Limestone, while James, Bartmann and Ernest Ramos added assists.
