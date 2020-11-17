Athens and Limestone County were well represented Saturday at the cross country state meet at Oakville Indian Mounds Park.
The lower classifications had the most success, with Athens Bible’s Jack Bradford placing second in the Class 1A-2A boys race, with a time of 17:31.98, and Lindsay Lane Christian’s Henry Woodall coming in seventh with a time of 17:57.41.
The Lions and Trojans finished 10th and 11th in the team competition, respectively. The Athens Bible girls team performed very well at state, placing fourth out of 14 teams.
The Trojans were led by seniors Jessie Green and Jolie Green. Jessie finished 14th with a time of 22:21.39, while Jolie was 15th with a time of 22:23.48.
Athens Bible’s Claire Sandlin wasn’t far behind, finishing 27th with a time of 23:12.76. Lindsay Lane’s girls team didn’t qualify, but Ruby Callan ran as an individual and finished 38th with a time of 23:43.13.
The next-best team result was in Class 4A girls, where West Limestone came home seventh. The Wildcats were led by Katie Serrato, who finished 12th in a time of 21:13.92. Saianna Marbut was 52nd with a time of 23:31.14, while Anslee Weatherford was 58th with a time of 23:40.06.
The Athens girls came home 15th in the Class 6A competition, but Golden Eagle freshman Caroline Mallette had the best performance of any local female runner. Mallette finished an impressive sixth with a time of 19:26.82, nearly a dead heat with the fifth-place finisher, who finished less than half a second in front.
In the Class 3A boys competition, Elkmont finished 16th and last, but Red Devils sophomore Alex Kuntz was impressive, finishing 19th with a time of 17:49.81.
No local Class 5A teams qualified in either the boys or girls competitions, but Ardmore had three female runners perform well as individuals. Addison Tiemann finished 27th with a time of 22:12.97, while Aynslee Malone was 38th with a time of 22:56.50 and Grace Betterton was 51st with a time of 23:39.35.
Ardmore also had two boys runners finish well as individuals. Carter Richardson was 31st with a time of 18:10.19, while Hayden Hogan was 65th with a time of 18:55.97.
Athens’ boys team didn’t qualify in the Class 6A competition, but two Golden Eagles runners finished in the top 100 of a very competitive race.
Max Porter was 71st with a time of 18:03.91, while Asa Savoie was 84th with a time of 18:16.99.
