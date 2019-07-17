Prep football: Ardmore searching for numbers

This is the second in a series of stories highlighting each local football program's preparation for the upcoming season. While fall practice won't start for a few more weeks, each team has been preparing for the season in the weight room and on the conditioning field.
As Ardmore head football coach P.J. Wright goes into his second season as the leader of the Tigers' program, there is one huge thing on his to-do list — increase the roster number.
“Our current roster has 43 kids in grades nine through 12, and that's not near enough to compete in this area in Class 5A football,” Wright said. “Depth is a huge concern for us. The kids we have, we're trying to get to play to their best ability on both sides of the football. So right now, we're trying to build the numbers and get the ones we do have in the best shape they can be, because a lot of them are going to have to play on both sides of the ball.”
A huge reason for Ardmore's lack of current numbers is last season's enormous senior class. Twenty-three seniors were lost to graduation from Ardmore's 2018 team, and Wright said there is no way to fully replace the sheer numbers and talent from that class.
“You really can't replace them all,” he said. “They were all such good kids. We've got to replace our quarterback, running back, top inside linebacker and our kicker. Kicker might be the biggest loss, because Saul (Rodriguez) was such a great kicker. One of our concerns now is what are we going to do in the kicking game? We've got to change our mindset completely, because we don't have a true kicker right now. That's one of the things we've got circled.”
Wright said the team's biggest strength is three returning starting offensive linemen. But even that is not a huge advantage, because they will also have to play on the defensive line due to a lack of depth, he said.
Ardmore finished last season with a 4-6 record, but there were three other games Wright feels the Tigers should have won. They lost to Brewer by one point, Madison County by three, and Guntersville by eight after letting a second-half lead slip away.
Wright said he feels having a full season plus an offseason under his belt as Ardmore's coach will help with some of the little things that need to happen in order for the team to win those close games.
“At the end of last football season, I made lists of things I know we needed to do better as a team and things I needed to do better personally, mistakes I made that won't be made again,” Wright said. “I started with one page, which went to two pages, and is now two-and-a-half pages. It's been very helpful in letting me know what we can do in order to turn those losses into wins.”
Wright said summer workouts have been productive, and he credits one of the changes he made as a reason for that.
“One thing that we had never done before is all the male athletes at the school lifted together, from the football, basketball and baseball teams,” he said. “That was to increase interest in football, and also I wanted them all on the same page. It really made the summer go well, and it also helped the football program out, because I was able to get a couple of basketball players to play football.”
Despite the struggle with numbers, Wright is optimistic about his second season at the helm of the Ardmore program.
“We are all very excited about the upcoming season,” he said. “Everybody is ready to go.”
