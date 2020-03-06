Sydney Pressnell had three hits, including a home run and a double, and drove in three runs as Elkmont took a 10-4 softball victory Thursday over Decatur Heritage.
Elkmont scored in every inning, plating two runs in each of the first four innings and a single run each in the fifth and sixth.
Emeril Hand and Brilee Miller hit doubles for Elkmont, while Abbie Broadway had two hits for the Red Devils.
Broadway, Hand and Pressnell all pitched for Elkmont in the victory.
East Limestone 14, West Limestone 1
Rylie Grisham had three hits and five RBIs for East Limestone to help lead them to a five-inning victory Thursday over West Limestone.
Grisham drove in runs on a double in the second inning and a home run in the third. East Limestone scored three runs in the first inning, four more in the second and five in the third before adding two more in the fourth.
Mallory Jo Mitchell and Becca Newby also had three hits each for East, while Olivia Crouch, Cassidy Sowell, Hannah Riddle and Zoey Allen each had two hits. Mitchell, Riddle and Allen hit doubles for East, while Kaci Sharp had a triple. Crouch pitched four innings to get the win.
Luisa Brown had two hits for West Limestone, while Chloe Hopkins, Lily Bethune and Lexie Harris had a hit each.
Athens 7, Decatur 0
Deann Motquin pitched a one-hit shutout and Athens scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull away Thursday for a victory over Decatur.
Motquin needed just 83 pitches to complete the shutout, in which she struck out five and walked only one. Athens scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning before putting the game away with five runs in the fifth.
Morgan stiles had a hit and two RBIs for Athens, while Motquin and Alli Patterson also drove in runs for the Golden Eagles.
Lexington 15, Clements 10
Clements made a valiant comeback attempt, but fell short Thursday in a five-run loss to Lexington.
Lexington opened up a 7-0 lead after two innings, but Clements came back to tie the score after scoring a single run in the top of the third and three runs each in the fourth and fifth.
However, Lexington answered with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to stretch the score to 12-7. Clements came back with three runs in the top of the fifth, but Lexington answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame and then held the Colts scoreless in the top of the seventh.
Janiah Anderson had four hits and four RBIs to lead Clements, while Jenny Trent had three hits and two RBIs. Anslee Gordon and Raley McGill each had two hits, with Gordon driving in three runs for the Colts.
Girls Soccer
Mars Hill 5, Athens Bible 1
Athens Bible hung right with Mars Hill for a half, but the Panthers scored four second-half goals to pull away for an area win Thursday night.
Mars Hill scored right before halftime to take a 1-0 lead, but Ashley Carr answered for Athens Bible with a goal less than a minute into the second half.
However, it was all Mars Hill after that, as the Panthers added four goals to take control.
ABS goalkeeper Molly Chumbley had a great game, making 14 saves.
