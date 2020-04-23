Prep Soccer: Tanner's Rubio signs with Bethel

Tanner boys soccer coach Matt Smith said he was fortunate to be able to coach Gonzalo Rubio for six years, and now he is proud to see the senior get to continue his career in college.
Rubio recently signed a scholarship with Bethel University, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division I university in McKenzie, Tennessee.
“He started playing for me in seventh grade and every year he just seemed to progress,” Smith said of Rubio. “The maturity level got higher and the work ethic got higher. I knew he was something special.”
Rubio played left wing, the position he is also expected to play in college, and helped lead the Rattlers to the playoffs in each of the varsity seasons he started.
The Rattlers were expected to challenge for a spot in the Final Four before their 2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rubio said the ending of his senior season hurt a lot, but signing a scholarship to be able to continue his career eased the pain.
“I was really upset by the fact that the season got canceled,” Rubio said. “I lost hope. But I was so glad to get an offer to play in college. I’m really excited Bethel gave me this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Bethel has a strong men’s soccer tradition, winning an NAIA national championship in 2008 and routinely playing in the national tournament.
Smith said Bethel is getting a great player.
“I talked with (Bethel’s) coach and he’s glad to have Gonzalo,” Smith said. “He’s a 6-foot, 180-pound winger who can absolutely fly. He’s got a very strong right leg, and he’s decent with his left as well. The pace and physicality he brings to the game is second to none. And he’s very smart. He’s a great all-around kid.”
Smith said Rubio helps out with his family concrete business, and many times would come to summer workouts straight from his job.
“There were times in the summertime when we’re working out and running, he’s getting off work from a 9-hour day pouring concrete and he still gives it 100% every time,” Smith said. “It didn’t matter that he had spent the whole day pouring concrete and was probably dead tired. He did everything 100%, no matter what it was.”
Smith said he could always count on Rubio do come through for the team when they needed him most.
“If we needed something in crunch time, he would be the one to deliver it,” Smith said. “He always showed up in big moments. He wasn’t one of those leaders who was very vocal, but he was one of those guys who could put the team on his back and have them follow him.”
Smith recalled a conversation he had with Rubio when he was deciding to accept the scholarship offer from Bethel. He said it spoke to Rubio’s attitude and commitment.
“He asked me about Bethel’s program and if I knew how good they were,” Smith said. “I told him how good Bethel is and how good they were in the past. He said, ‘Coach, all my hard work is paying off. I’m not going to let you down and I’m not going to let them down.’ I said, ‘Gonzalo, I never expect anything less of you. You always give 100% anytime you step on the field.’ That’s the most rewarding thing for a coach. Win, loss or tie, Gonzalo gave me 100% every time he touched the field.”
