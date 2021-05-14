In softball, it’s not always the hits that make a difference. For Ardmore’s Brooke Phillips, a timely fielder’s choice broke the 3-3 tie in the sixth giving the Tigers a 4-3 lead and ultimately a victory Thursday over the Corner Yellow Jackets. With this win, the Tigers have advanced to the softball state championships next week in Oxford.
The Yellow Jackets scored first in the second inning on an Ava Tolbert RBI single.
Ardmore tied things up at 1-1 in the top half of the third inning on an RBI groundout to second base, scoring Ella Singletary who singled earlier in the inning.
Corner regained their lead quickly in the bottom half of the third on a two run shot to left field by Lauren Dill to bring their lead to 3-1.
Ardmore shrunk their deficit to 3-2 in the fifth on an RBI single to left field by Sydney Sanders, bringing AG King around to score from second.
But the sixth inning is where all the magic happened for the Tigers and their hopes of a state tournament bid. Bo Riley led off the inning with a single. She scored the game tying run on a hard ground ball single to center field by Briona Daily. A perfectly placed sacrifice bunt towards the charging third baseman by Adeline Atchley allowed Daily to advance all the way to third base with just one out. Only having one out proved to be the difference with Phillips hitting into a game winning fielder’s choice and scoring Daily.
“That was a heck of a game with two teams battling,” Ardmore softball head coach Stephen Baugh said. “Coming from behind against a great team is just a testament to this team’s character.”
With state championships beginning next week, Baugh and his team are going to enjoy this, but it’s not over yet.
“We still got some work to do,” Baugh said.
Wednesday results
Ardmore 10, Russellville Golden Tigers 1
It was a hit parade for Ardmore tallying 10 runs on 13 hits. King went 3-for-4 with four RBIs including a three run home run over the left field fence in the bottom of the fifth. She wasn’t the only Ardmore Tiger to have three hits. Phillips went 3-for-4 with her two RBIs coming on a hard ground ball single to left field. Riley also went 3-for-4 with three singles. Daily went 1-for-4 with one RBI. Sanders had one hit with one RBI. Reagan Clem had one hit. Ella Singletary pitched a complete seven innings allowing one run on six hits, three walks with six strikeouts. She also came through offensively going 1-for-4 with an RBI single.
Ardmore 8, Corner 4
Scoring early proved to be the difference for Ardmore. After Corner took a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Ardmore followed up with a four run bottom of the first. Daily hit a two run double to left field. Later in the inning, Sanders had a two run single of her own to right field. Clem hit a line shot home run to center field in the second inning to give the Tigers a 5-1 advantage. After Corner got cut the lead to two in the sixth, Riley took exception, hitting a two run triple down the line in right field to provide Ardmore with the final four run victory.
Thursday results
Hayden Wildcats 12, Ardmore 0
It was a tough first game for Ardmore as they only got two hits, one each from Harley Rich and Riley. They used three pitchers in the game, giving up 12 runs (11 earned) on 10 hits and five walks. “We got hit in the mouth,” Baugh said. What happened to Hayden that allowed Ardmore to advance?
Wednesday results
West Point Warriors 10, East Limestone Indians 4
East held a 4-1 lead heading into the fifth of there opening round game of the regional tournament, hut the Warriors added nine runs the next two innings. East finished with six hits. Mallory Jo Mitchell led the team with two hits including an RBI double to left field in the top of the first inning. Rylie Grisham went 1-for-4 with a two run home run over the left field fence. Amaya Green went 1-for-2 with an opposite field line drive single to right in the fifth. She also had two walks. Of the 10 runs allowed by East, only five were earned. Grisham pitched six innings allowing nine hits, one walk with one strikeout.
East 14, Guntersville 3
A nine run fifth inning by East really put the game away. East had three home runs in the game all of which came in the fifth. Mitchell went 3-for-5 with five RBIs including a three run home run. Sharp hit what would be the game winning three run home run to right field to increase the lead to 11. Amaya Green went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Grisham went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Emalee Workman and Kailey Mathews both had one hit including a three home run. Grisham pitched five innings allowing eight hits, three runs(one earned), two walks with five strikeouts.
Thursday results
Corner 8, East 7
A squeeze play by Corner’s Olivia Cummings sealed the victory in dramatic walk-off fashion in the bottom of the 10th inning. East finished with 10 hits. Green and Mitchell both had three RBIs while Grisham had the other. Sharp, Green, Allen and Azarriah Malone each had one hit. Workman, Grisham and Mitchell each had a multiple hit game including Mitchell’s RBI double to center field. But while East season may have ended, head softball coach Brett Nave is incredibly grateful for the group of girls he was able to coach.
“This senior class has been probably the best overall leaders I have ever had,” he said. “They knew my system and they always knew what I wanted. They were always the first here and last to leave. I hope the younger players learned something from this group.” The senior group included Grisham, Mitchell, Sharp and Abby Hunter.
Wednesday results
Waterloo Cougars 8, Athens Bible Trojans 2
ABS had two runs on six hits, but five errors proved costly as only one of the eight runs scored by the Cougars was earned. Cana Vining pitched 3 2/3 allowing six hits, seven runs(zero earned), one walk with five strikeouts. Claire Holt came in relief striking out four and allowing one run just three hits. Holt also led the team in hits with two including a double. Destiny Burns, Kara Thomas, Vining and Kaylee Carter also had a double with Bailey securing the only RBI of the game on a passed ball in the seventh.
Lynn Lady Bears 1, ABS 0
The only run of the game was scored by Lynn’s Ella Brown on an RBI single up the middle in the fourth.
