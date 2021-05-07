The Ardmore Tigers certainly proved deserving of their number one seed in the second round of the area softball tournament Wednesday, defeating the East Limestone Indians 8-1 in the first game of the day at Ardmore High School.
East’s starting pitcher Rylie Grisham and Ardmore’s Ella Singletary pitched two scoreless innings before any runs were put on the board by either team.
The first run of the game was a blast, as East’s Kaci Sharp hit a solo home run over the center field wall with one out in the top of the third inning.
Ardmore was finally able to able to get in the hit column in the fourth when Briona Daily beat out an infield single. She later came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Brooke Phillips.
After scoring one run and tying things up in the bottom half of the fourth, the momentum seemed to swing in Ardmore’s favor.
Three runs came across home plate in the fifth for the Tigers, all with two outs. Ardmore’s Harley Rich and Reagan Clem both singled to begin the late rally. Rich came around to score after Bo Riley reached on an error by East. Daily was able to capitalize in the next at-bat and put the Tigers up 4-1 on a line drive two-run single up the middle.
The Tigers weren’t done as they added four more runs highlighted by a moonshot, two-run home run to left center by Clem with two outs in the sixth. That put the Tigers up 8-1 and officially locked down a spot in the regional softball tournament beginning next week.
“We had good defense and good pitching. We put the ball in play and we had timely hits,” Ardmore head softball coach Stephen Baugh said. “We did a good job.”
East 15, Lee Generals 0
It was déjà vu all over again for East Thursday in their rematch against the Lee Generals, once again winning 15-0 in three innings just as they did Monday.
East scored in each of the three innings, but the nine run third inning is what put the game away. Emalee Workman had two of the nine runs as she batted twice in the inning (a person can and hit a pair of RBI doubles. Pinch hitter Azarriah Malone also had two RBIs in the third on a two-run single. The 15th and final run for East came on an RBI single by Kylie Bigelow.
Grisham started in the circle again for East, pitching three innings, striking out eight with no hits, runs or walks allowed
With that win, East also secured a spot in the regional softball tournament.
“Ardmore is a solid team, one though nine. They’re going to put pressure on you offensively and defensively. I thought my girls played well for five innings, but you have to play well for seven,” East head softball coach Brett Nave said. “To be able to bounce back, win and earn a trip to regionals is something I’m very happy about.”
Ardmore 10, East 0
Ardmore picked up right where they left off and put on a show offensively in game two. The Tigers scored two in the first, one coming on an RBI double by Daily. The Tigers added four more in the second on a pair of two-run doubles by Rich and another by Daily. The Tigers put up three more runs in the third two of which came on bases loaded walks and the third on an RBI groundout by Bo Riley. Ella Singletary started again for the Tigers pitching all four innings that were played, allowing just two hits with five strikeouts.
Elkmont Red Devils 6, Lauderdale County Tigers 2
Elkmont earned a spot in regionals with their 6-2 win over Lauderdale County in large part due to Abbie Broadway’s 3-for-3 day with five RBIs including a grand slam over the right field fence in the bottom of the third. Brilee Miller had the other RBI on a line drive single to left field in the fifth. Alyssa Harwell started the game for the Red Devils. She pitched 6 1/3 allowing six hits, two earned runs, three walks with three strikeouts. Broadway stuck out two of the three batters she faced in closing out the game.
Athens Golden Eagles 4, Hazel Green Trojans 2
Athens had a four run lead going into the sixth before things got a little dicey for the Golden Eagles as two runs crossed home plate for Hazel Green on a two-run double by Mackenzie Bowling. Emily Simon started the game for the Golden Eagles. She pitched six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, five walks with seven strikeouts. Katie Simon closed it out and held onto the lead for Athens in the seventh facing five batters. She walked two with one strikeout. Athens Jordyn Johnson had three of the Golden Eagles four RBIs on a three-run home run in the bottom of the second. Emily Simon had the other RBI on a single in the third. Athens punched their ticket to Regionals next week with the win over Hazel Green.
West Limestone Wildcats 3, Priceville Bulldogs 1
Lilly Bethune had all of the RBIs for the Wildcats in Thursday's game on a late-inning three-run home run over the center field fence. The game was 0-0 until the sixth inning. Priceville broke the tie in the top half of the inning on a solo home run by Bentley Black, but West was able to take the lead and seal the victory. Juliann Kyle pitched a complete game for the Wildcats. She allowed three hits, one earned run, one walk with three strikeouts. With this win, the Wildcats advanced to the Regional Tournament after finishing with a 1-1 record Wednesday.
West Morgan Rebels 3, West 0
The West Wildcats totaled two hits in the game. Bethune had one line-drive double to center field in the top of the second Lexus Harris singled to left in the top of the sixth. Leigha Carder started in the circle for the Wildcats, but only faced three batters. Kyle quickly came in relief of Carder who allowed one hit, one run and one walk in her 1 1/3 inning of work. Kyle went 5 2/3 giving up six hits, two runs, one walk with three strikeouts.
Falkville Blue Devils 15, Tanner Rattlers 0
Paisley Thatch got the only hit of the game for the Rattlers in the top of the second on a hard line drive to center field. Falkville put up 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning. They added one more in the third and two in bottom half of the fourth to end the game.
Falkville 11, Tanner 1
Tanner collected seven hits in what would be their final game of the season. Paige Castrejon went 3-for-3 in the game with three singles. Thatch added to her hit total from the first game against Falkville with two more in the second game. Taryn Hall and Bryonna Castrejon had the other hits.
