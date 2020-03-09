Ardmore had a great performance in the Wallace State High School Softball Tournament. The Tigers won five games before falling in a close game to Class 7A Bob Jones in the gold bracket final.
Ardmore began its tournament Friday night with an 8-4 win over Athens. Raegen Clem had two hits and four RBIs to lead Ardmore, while L.B. Smith drove in three runs. Bo Riley had three hits and Addy Atchley added two hits for the Tigers.
Anna Carder homered for Athens, while Morgan Stiles had a double.
After suffering a 7-4 loss to James Clements later Friday, Ardmore came through the loser's bracket Saturday to make the final. The Tigers first defeated West Point 6-3 behind two hits from Madison Lewis. Atchley and Maddie Hodges also had a hit and an RBI each for the Tigers.
Sydney Hall then pitched consecutive shutouts over Winfield, with Ardmore winning the first game 11-0 and the second 7-0. Hall allowed a total of two hits and struck out a combined 15 in the two victories.
Smith hit a home run and drove in three runs in the first game, while Lewis had three hits and Hodges added two.
Smith homered again and drove in three more runs in the second game against Winfield. Hall, Lewis, Riley and Bri Daily each had two hits for the Tigers.
Ardmore then advanced to the final with a 2-1 victory over Rogers. The Tigers trailed 1-0 before tying the game with a run in the top of the fifth inning thanks to a solo home run by Atchley. Hall then singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning before striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh to seal the win. Hall allowed four hits and struck out nine batters in the victory.
Ardmore's tournament came to an end with a 5-3 loss to Bob Jones in the gold bracket final.
Atchley hit a home run for Ardmore in the game, while Riley had two hits for the Tigers.
Athens gets win, tie in tourney
Athens got a big win over James Clemens in the Wallace State High School Softball Tournament, and also tied Deshler.
After falling to Ardmore in the opening game of the tournament Friday afternoon, the Golden Eagles defeated the Class 7A Jets 5-3 thanks to a walk-off two-run single by Anna Carder in the bottom of the fourth inning. The game ended after four innings due to the tournament's time limit. Carder also had an RBI triple earlier in the game. Morgan Stiles, McKenzie Atkins and Jordyn Johnson each had two hits for Athens.
Athens then fell to Bob Jones 2-0 in the first game of the day Saturday. Stiles had a double for Athens, while Carder also had a hit for the Golden Eagles.
Athens' next game ended in a 6-6 tie with Deshler. Carder homered for Athens, while Stiles and Atkins had two hits each.
Athens' tournament ended Saturday afternoon with a 5-1 loss to Cullman. Carder hit yet another home run for Athens for the team's only run. Carder hit home runs in three of Athens' five games in the tournament. Emma Ogden had two hits for the Golden Eagles.
East Limestone 4, Clements 3
East Limestone outhit Clements 14-6 Friday afternoon, but had to hang on for a one-run victory after the Colts scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to make it close.
East Limestone's Hannah Riddle hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to break open a tie game and added another run in the sixth on a single by Abby Hunter. Jenny Trent had an RBI single in the top of the seventh to pull Clements within one, but that's as close as the Colts would get.
Rylie Grisham pitched a complete game for East Limestone, allowing no earned runs on six hits with seven strikeouts.
Grisham, Kaci Sharp and Cassidy Sowell each had three hits for East, while Riddle and Mallory Jo Mitchell had two hits each. Trent had a hit and an RBI for Clements.
Athens Bible 6, Decatur Heritage 1
Athens Bible cruised to a win over Decatur Heritage thanks to good pitching and solid defense.
Leighton Barksdale allowed just one run on two hits with six strikeouts in a complete-game victory.
Kara Thomas had a single and three RBIs to lead ABS at the plate, while Claire Holt had two singles. Cana Vining and Addyson Butler each hit a double and combined for three RBIs. Brooke Blakely, Bailey Davis and Barksdale each had singles in the win.
