Athens' softball team won two games in the Trojans Classic at Hazel Green High School over the weekend.
Athens took wins over Scottsboro and Giles County, Tennessee. The Golden Eagles began the tournament with a 6-4 loss Friday night to Riverdale.
Athens led 4-0 after the top of the first inning, but Riverdale tied the score with two runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the second. Riverdale then took the lead with single runs in the third and fourth innings.
Morgan Stiles had two hits to lead Athens, while Lilli Zimmerman had a hit and two RBIs.
Athens came back Saturday to take a thrilling 5-4 win over Giles County. The Golden Eagles trailed 4-1 but scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the win. The game ended after four innings due to the tournament game time limit.
Alli Patterson tied the game with an RBI double before Skylar Anderson drove in the winning run with a single. Stiles had two hits, including a double, for Athens, while McKenzie Adams had a hit and an RBI for the Golden Eagles.
Athens' final tournament game was a 6-5 victory over Scottsboro. The Golden Eagles scored all six of their runs in the top of the first inning and hung on. The game ended after three innings due to the time limit.
Molly Gilbert and Mazie Swann each had two hits for Athens, while Anna Carder and Anderson had a hit and two RBIs each.
