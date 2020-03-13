Elkmont pitcher Abbie Broadway tossed a no-hitter in leading the Red Devils to a 3-1 victory Thursday over Grissom.
Grissom scored its only run in the top of the first inning thanks to a walk, a stolen base, a sacrifice bunt and a groundout. Elkmont answered with two runs in the bottom of the third inning and another in the fifth.
The Red Devils had just two hits themselves, but one of them was an RBI single by Tylee Thomas in the fifth. The other was a single hit in the third inning by Ella Beddingfield that loaded the bases. Elkmont then scored the tying run when Kayla Smith was hit by a pitch and the go-ahead run on a groundout by Emeril Hand.
Athens 8, Ardmore 3
Athens scored six runs in the first two innings and cruised to a victory Thursday over Ardmore.
The Golden Eagles raced to a 6-0 lead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the second.
Deann Motquin's pitching made sure that lead would hold up. Motquin allowed just five hits and no earned runs in a complete-game victory.
Alli Patterson led the Athens offense with four hits and three RBIs, while Morgan Stiles had two hits and drove in two runs. Anna Carder also had two hits for the Golden Eagles.
L.B. Smith had a hit and an RBI for Ardmore, while Raegan Clem and Madison Lewis each drove in runs for the Tigers.
Decatur 5, East Limestone 4
A late three-run inning wasn't quite enough to push East Limestone to a victory Thursday against Decatur.
Decatur took an early 3-1 lead with three runs in the top of the second inning and expanded the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth. East came back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning but couldn't quite get over the hump.
Zoey Allen had two hits to lead East Limestone, while Mallory Jo Mitchell had a hit and an RBI. Olivia Crouch also drove in a run for the Indians.
Brooks 10, West Limestone 0
Brooks scored at least one run in every inning to take a victory over West Limestone in Thursday's area game.
Lilly Bethune had the only hit for West Limestone.
