The East Limestone Indians offense could not be stopped Monday afternoon, tallying 15 runs on 10 hits in their 15-0 win against the Lee Generals in the first round of the 2021 AHSAA Area Softball tournament at Ardmore High School.
East put up 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning. Within those 11 runs, four came around to score due to errors, one on a passed ball and one on a walk. East’s Mallory Jo Mitchell had an RBI double followed up in her next at-bat with a two-run double. Emalee Workmann and Kaci Sharp each had an RBI single in the first.
The Generals committed six errors in the first inning.
East added four more runs in the second. Sharp hit her second RBI single of the game to add one to their 11-0 lead to make it 12-0. Rylie Grisham had her second hit of the game, this time bringing Sharp across home plate for the 13th run. Mitchell, who added the final two runs of the first inning on a two-run double, did the same in the second, hitting her third double of the game and second two-run double in as many innings.
Mitchell finished 3-for-3 with three doubles and six RBIs.
The game was called in the third inning.
“We were able to get out front and get some good hits. It was a good win for us,” East head coach Brett Nave said. “We’ve got a big game coming Thursday.”
East will face off against the Ardmore Tigers, the No. 1 seeded team in the area tournament, at 2 p.m. Thursday at Ardmore High School.
Ardmore 15, Mae Jemison 0
The Ardmore Tigers followed up East Limestone’s victory with a 15-0 win of their own against the Mae Jemison Jaguars Monday night at Ardmore High School. Addison Mikel started for the Tigers. In the 12 batters she faced she struck out 11 in the four-inning game.
Ardmore put up five early runs in the bottom of the first. After Elizabeth Riley and Aynslee Malone both walked to start the game, Harley Rich got the first RBI on a sacrifice bunt. The second run came around to score on a throwing error. Sara Sanders followed that up with an RBI single. The final two runs of the inning came from the star pitcher, Mikel, who hit a two-run inside the park home-run.
The Tigers added 10 more runs in the next two innings, ending the 15-0 rout after four innings of play.
“We didn’t perform exactly well today. You have to play to the expectations of your program and not to the competition that you’re playing. Unfortunately today, we played to our competition and not to our expectations of our program,” Ardmore head coach Stephen Baugh said. “But it is what it is, we won and we’ll play East Limestone at 2 p.m. Thursday.”
Athens Bible 8, Decatur Heritage Christian 3
Athens Bible Trojans softball put it all together offensively and on the mound Monday in their opening round 8-3 win against the Decatur Heritage Christian Eagles in the 2021 AHSAA Area Softball Tournament.
ABS got on the board quickly with back-to-back solo home runs by Cara Vining and Allie Lovell in the bottom half of the first inning. The Trojans added two more runs in the second. Claire Holt hit an RBI double scoring Destiny Burns, who singled to lead off the inning. Vining got her second RBI of the game on a sacrifice fly to put the Trojans up 4-0 at the end of the second inning.
ABS broke the game wide open in the third, scoring four runs. Kara Thomas brought around Kaylee Carter on an RBI double to for their fifth run of the game. Burns scored Thomas just two batters later on an RBI single. Two more runs came around to score in the frame on an RBI single by Bailey Davis, and the eighth run came by way of an Eagles error.
The Trojans finished with eight runs on nine hits. Davis went 2-for-4 with one RBI, while Burns went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Vining led her team in RBIs with two, going 1-for-4 with a home run. Lovell, who was batting in the designated hitter position, had one hit in three trips to the plate with a home run. Thomas went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Holt and Carter each had one hit.
Vining also started in the circle for the Trojans, pitching a complete seven inning game. She gave up just three runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks with nine strikeouts.
Skyline 8, ABS 0
ABS finished with three hits, getting one each from Bailey Davis, Addyson Butler and Ragan Hamm. Claire Holt started in the circle for the Trojans. She threw six innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on five hits. She had seven walks with two strikeouts. Athens Bible will have their rematch against the Decatur Heritage Eagles at 11 a.m. today.
Elkmont 14, Clements 4
The Red Devils won their opening round game of the area tournament against Clements in a convincing double-digit victory in large part due to Abbie Broadway’s start. She pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit and four runs (two earned) with six walks and nine strikeouts. Elkmont tallied 14 runs on nine hits. Leading the way in hits was Paige Robinson with three. Broadway, who was outstanding in the circle, also went 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Ella Beddingfield went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Savannah Williams had one RBI. Tylee Thomas went 1-for-2 with one RBI. MJ Woodfin and Brilee Miller each had one hit apiece.
Lauderdale County 12, Elkmont 3
Elkmont totaled three runs in the game on five hits. Alyssa Harwell went 1-for-2 with one RBI. Miller led her team with two hits in her three plate appearances with one RBI. Beddingfield also had one hit with one RBI.
With a record of 1-1 in the area tournament, Elkmont will face off against the Colbert Heights Wildcats at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy Eagles 17, Woodville Panthers 7
Skyline 10, LLCA 0
Decatur Heritage Christian 10, LLCA 6
LLCA has been eliminated from their area tournament, going 1-2.
