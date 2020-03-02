East Limestone had a successful weekend in the Decatur High softball tournament at the Wilson Morgan Softball Complex.
The Indians won four games, only losing to Class 7A Austin.
East started the weekend with a 7-2 loss to Austin. The Black Bears scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to take the lead and the eventual victory.
Mallory Jo Mitchell hit a home run and a double to lead East Limestone. Kaci Sharp had two hits and an RBI for the Indians.
The team got on the winning track Friday night with a 4-1 victory over Brooks. The Indians scored three in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed after that. Rylie Grisham and Sharp each had two hits for East, with Grisham taking the pitching win.
East Limestone continued its winning ways Saturday morning with a 2-0 win over Central-Florence.
Olivia Crouch allowed just one hit and struck out 11 batters in the victory. East scored its two runs in the top of the fifth.
Grisham had two hits for the Indians, while Sharp and Mitchell had RBIs.
East then defeated Cullman 7-5 Saturday afternoon, scoring five runs in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead. Sharp and Becca Newby each hit home runs for East, while Crouch and Zoey Allen hit doubles and Mitchell had two hits.
East defeated West Morgan 6-1 to reach the tournament final, scoring five runs in the top of the first and never being threatened. Sharp homered again for the Indians, while Crouch had two hits and Cassidy Sowell had two RBIs.
The winning streak came to an end Saturday night with a 7-1 loss to Austin in the tournament final. The Black Bears scored three runs in the first, added two more in the second and added another two in the third. Sharp and Allen had the only two hits for East Limestone, with Sharp having the Indians' only RBI.
Athens takes 4 wins in tourney
Athens took four straight wins in the Decatur High softball tournament before falling Saturday night to Austin.
Athens defeated James Clemens 2-1 Friday afternoon in the first game of the tournament. Anna Carder and Morgan Stiles each had two hits for the Golden Eagles, while Skylar Anderson was the winning pitcher.
Athens then took a 13-2 win over East Lawrence in just three innings Friday night. Carder hit a grand slam for the Golden Eagles, while Stiles, Jordyn Bailey and Lilli Cain each had two hits.
Athens' offense picked up Saturday morning right where it left off, as the Golden Eagles defeated West Morgan 9-2. Stiles and Emma Ogden each hit doubles, while Alli Patterson had a hit and two RBIs.
Athens got its final win of the tournament Saturday afternoon in a 7-0 victory over Priceville. Deann Motquin pitched a two-hit shutout for the Golden Eagles, who scored six runs in the top of the second inning. McKenzie Atkins hit two doubles, while Jordyn Johnson also hit a double and Bailey had a triple. Ogden and Motquin also had two hits each for Athens.
The winning streak ended Saturday evening against Austin in a 9-1 loss. Austin scored six runs in the top of the third inning to pull away. Atkins had two hits to lead Athens.
